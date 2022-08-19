14 Tim Hortons Menu Items Around The World That Sound So Much Better Than Those Canada
They're holding out on us!
We’ve all grown to love our local Tim Hortons, and few things hit the spot like a cold Iced Capp on a hot summer day…that is until you find out about all the bombshell menu items that the brand has around the world.
From Cheesecake Factory treats in Philippines to salted egg yolk Timbits in the China, Timmies has definitely been holding out on Canadians.
And that's not even talking about the incredible dishes found in the newly-opened India branches — including kadak chai and chicken tikka croissants!
Here's a look at some of the tastiest-looking food and beverages on Tim Hortons menus around the world.
One look at these and you'll be wondering why you settled for a double-double all these years.
UK: Pancakes
Enough said.
It's hard not to feel betrayed when you see the delish pancake options on the Tim Hortons U.K. menu — especially when you factor in that many of these come with maple syrup drizzled over them.
That's right; in the U.K., you can start your day with bacon and maple pancakes, chocolate hazelnut spread pancakes or just plain maple syrup pancakes.
And if that's not enough, they also get dessert versions of the pancakes like their chocolate, hazelnut & Oreo pancakes and their maple, caramel and white chocolate pancakes.
Seriously, when are these coming to Canada?
UK: Iced Capp Coconut
While the Iced Capp is a classic favourite in Canada, countries across the world seem to have much more interesting flavours for some reason.
Over in the U.K., for example, you can actually order Timmies' signature drink in… coconut!
Apart from that delicious offering they also have an Iced Capp Supreme (with whipped cream and chocolate drizzle) and a light version.
We wouldn't mind seeing those here, one bit.
China: Salted Egg Yolk Timbits
\u201cFinally made it to Tim Hortons in Shanghai. I really like the salted egg yolk timbits...\u201d— baozi nan (@baozi nan) 1555558289
Timmies opened its first restaurant in China in 2019 and – as many were quick to point out — the menu looked very different.
There are loads of lunchtime offerings like the basil chicken, coldwater shrimp and Montreal-style beef sandwiches!
But what we'd really like to get a taste of — if only because we're curious — are its Salted Egg Yolk Timbits.
As you might have guessed, salted egg yolk is known more for its savoury tang, so we'd love to see how these blend with sweet Timbits!
China: Steeped Black Lemon Peach Oolong
Sure, Timmies in Canada has its steeped tea – but its branches in China seemed to have stepped it up.
Over there, you can sip on brews like the steeped black lemon peach oolong if you've craving a morning boost.
Sounds like just the thing to start your day on the right note.
And simple enough to one day bring to Canada, maybe?
Spain: Toast with tomato & olive oil
Tim Hortons has several branches open across Spain and let's just say the menu is so very tempting.
There are loads of delightful gourmet-sounding dishes, from their chicken or bacon clubs to a rustic pork sandwich with truffled mushrooms.
But if you're feeling like you want a Tim Hortons dish with a Mediterranean twist, how about toast with tomato and olive oil?It looks so simple, fresh and healthy, and like a super-satisfying breakfast option.
Spain: Papaya and pineapple juice
Spain's known for its comparatively warmer climes so it makes sense that there are loads of cool beverages on this menu.
There's mango tea, mango lemonade and even a coconut, banana and pineapple smoothie.
And if you're in a tropical mood, how about a papaya and pineapple juice to quench that thirst?
Mexico: Conchas
Conchas are these delicious Mexican sweet buns with lines on top, making them look kind of like seashells.
And customers over at the Tim Horton branches in Mexico can actually sink their teeth into these pillowy treats.
They seem to be available in flavours like chocolate and vanilla and if they taste as good as they look, we want them here. Stat.
Mexico: Mexican Chocolate
If you're a fan of hot chocolate (and let's face it, who isn't?) then this drink at cafes in Mexico is a must try.
The Timmies there have a special Mexican chocolate drink that looks oh-so comforting and intense.
While we, sadly, do not know how it tastes for now, we do think it looks perfect for chocolate lovers.
Philippines: Italiano Grilled Cheese
They may not have a Tim Hortons in Italy just yet, but you can get your hands on an Italiano grilled bagel if you ever find yourself travelling through the Philippines!
Don’t be fooled; this isn’t just any other regular Tim Hortons bagel. The asiago specialty bagel is paired with a combination of a few Italian deli meats, sun-dried tomatoes and roasted garlic mayonnaise.
And like any good Italian sandwich, it comes with mozzarella cheese.
We never knew we needed roasted garlic mayonnaise until now, and we may just have to book a flight to the Philippines to get our hands on it.
Philippines: Frozen Strawberry Cheesecake
Tim Hortons in the Philippines is every cheesecake lover’s dream come true.
Not only does the Filipino branch carry a variety of flavoured cheesecakes straight from The Cheesecake Factory, but it also serves a frozen strawberry cheesecake drink.
Topped with whipped cream and strawberry puree, we can only imagine how well this would satisfy the strongest sweet tooth.
Thailand: Tuna Grilled Cheese Melt
Ever ordered fish at Tim Hortons?
Well, you can at the Tim Hortons in Thailand, and their tuna grilled cheese melt sounds bomb AF.
It's basically an elevated grilled cheese, and let's be honest, not many people can turn away a melty cheesy sandwich.
The star ingredient is the tuna, of course, but it's also made with mozzarella cheese, cheddar cheese, tomatoes and red onions.
Thailand: Iced Maple Yuzu Americano
This might just be the wildest drink from a Tim Hortons menu, and the combination of flavours will surely confuse your taste buds.
This featured drink on the summer Thai Tim Hortons menu combines an iced Americano with one of their staple beverages from their classic menu, the Yuzu lemonade fruit cooler.
It’s sweetened with maple syrup to add a Canadian touch.
For those who may not be familiar with yuzu, it’s a citrus fruit commonly found in East Asia, and although it looks a lot like a lemon, it has a very distinct taste.
Middle East: Falafel Wrap
Falafels are these herby chickpea fried dough balls that most people usually find at their local Arab shawarma spot, but in the Middle East, you can get your hands on it at the local Tim Hortons.
You can’t go wrong with a falafel wrap, and we’re jealous of all the people in the UAE, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Oman and Bahrain who can grab one from their local Tim Hortons.
The best part is, you know you’d be getting the real deal straight from an Arab kitchen.
It comes paired with tahini dressing, and it sounds like a dream.
Middle East: KitKat Chocolate Iced Capp
Just when you thought nothing could beat a regular Iced Capp, the Tim Hortons chain in the Middle East pulled up with the KitKat Chocolate Iced Capp, and we’re mad we can’t order it here in Canada.
They even have a KitKat Strawberry Iced Capp and a KitKat Caramel Iced Capp.