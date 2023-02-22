Tim Hortons Pakistan Was Packed On Opening Day & Here's What It Looks Like Inside (PHOTOS)
People waited over an hour to place an order!
Tim Hortons has officially made a debut in Pakistan with the opening of its first café, and the lineup was so long that it literally went down the street.
The famous Canadian coffee opened its very first location in Lahore, Pakistan on February 11, and it’s already getting ready to open an additional two locations in the city by the end of the month.
Photos from the opening day show a long queue of people waiting to get their fix of delicious goods from the iconic Canadian coffee chain, and it’s safe to say it looks like the launch was a success.
People waiting in a queue outside the Tim Hortons in Lahore.Courtesy of Seemal Chaudhry.
This isn’t Tim Hortons' first launch in a South Asian country. Less than a year ago, the coffee chain expanded operations in the region by launching 11 locations in India.
Given the success Tims experienced in India, it makes sense that they would open up in neighbouring countries like Pakistan.
The expansion into Pakistan has been such an achievement that it’s being called the biggest launch success and had the highest opening day sales in the company's 61-year history.
People lining up to order at Tim Hortons Lahore. Courtesy of Seemal Chaudhry.
The CEO of Tim Hortons Pakistan confirmed the news to The Dayspring and told them, “yes, we have made the highest single-day sales of any Tim Hortons outlet in the world ever.”
The most noticeable difference of Tim Hortons Lahore is how bougie the interior is in comparison to most locations in Canada.
Interior of Tim Hortons Lahore. Courtesy of Seemal Chaudhry.
From the marble floors to the fancy light fixtures and expensive-looking furniture, the Lahore Tim Hortons couldn’t look more different from a regular store in North America.
The spread of donuts and sweets on display was also quite impressive, and there were items that I definitely haven't seen in my local Timmie’s, such as pistachio croissants.
Donut display at Tim Hortons Lahore. Courtesy of Seemal Chaudhry.
Although they had some cool new confectionaries, they made sure some of the classics were available, like the original glazed and the maple dip donut.
The drink menu also featured a mix of the classics, including the iced capp, French vanilla and double-double.
Tim Hortons Lahore menu. Courtesy of Seemal Chaudhry.
Some of the more unique drinks on the Pakistan menu included the tropical iced capp, iced pistachio latte, Spanish latte, blue ocean 7up and pomelo grapefruit orange juice.
The sandwich menu had the classic grilled cheese and a Pakistani fusion version called the grilled chicken cheese tikka, which sounds absolutely delicious and should probably be added to the Canadian menu.
Tim Hortons Lahore menu. Courtesy of Seemal Chaudhry.
Oh, and of course, in true Tim Hortons fashion, they also offered Timbits, with unique flavours such as the Oreo Timbits and double chocolate Timbits.
Timbits from Tim Hortons Lahore. Courtesy of Seemal Chaudhry.
One thing was noticeably missing though… the bagels.
Major side-eye.
Another huge red flag for Tim Hortons Pakistan is the prices, which are higher than in Canada.
A small French vanilla in a Canadian Tim Hortons only costs $2.19, but in Pakistan, it’s listed for 600 PK rupees, equivalent to $3.11.
Other than that, the Pakistan Tim Hortons definitely looks like it's worth visiting!
