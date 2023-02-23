The Tim Hortons Pakistan Menu Is Missing A Major Snack & The Opening Day Choices Were Rough
Growing pains!
Tim Hortons has officially arrived Pakistan, and while the restaurant had no trouble attracting a crowd, it seems there were some supply issues with its menu.
The iconic Canadian coffee chain opened its doors in Lahore, Pakistan on February 11, and people waited over an hour in a queue that stretched outside the cafe and down the street to place an order.
But some people were left disappointed when they got to the front and realized that several menu items, including some classics, were not available.
The menu advertised a bunch of sandwiches, wraps and paninis that weren’t actually available for sale on launch day, according to one visitor who spoke to Narcity about the experience.
That means that those who went on opening day with high hopes and an appetite for a savoury snack were left disappointed.
Tim Hortons Pakistan menu. Courtesy of Seemal Chaudhry.
However, the problems didn't last very long, and Tim Hortons has since made most of the missing snacks available. The restaurant's social media accounts have also started to fill up with stories of people enjoying the delicious menu items.
Still, there is one noticeable missing food item from the menu, and that's the classic Tim Horton bagels.
Unlike the other savoury menu options that were only temporarily unavailable, it looks like the Tim Hortons bagels are not on the menu at all. As in, there’s a chance they might never be on the Tim Hortons Pakistan menu at all.
Yikes!
*Cries in Canadian.*
Drinks and donuts from Tim Hortons Pakistan. Courtesy of Seemal Chaudhry.
For those who will be having their very first Tim Hortons experience in Pakistan, it’s safe to say that they will be missing out on a very integral part of the entire experience with no bagels on the menu.
Bagels aside, the Tim Hortons Pakistan menu does include familiar fare like the double-double, maple dip donut, French vanilla, Timbits and iced capp.
Since opening day, locals have been reviewing the menu items at Tim Hortons Pakistan, and so far, it seems like the launch of the coffee chain has been a success in the country.
The Pakistani news outlet Dawn sent one of its journalists to test the menu, and she acknowledged the underwhelming menu options in her honest review.
“Tim Hortons Pakistan does not offer a diverse menu, but what it does limit in variety, it caters for in flavour,” says the review, and honestly, that sounds like a win for Canada.
She also loved the Timbits, and honestly, who doesn’t?
Timbits from Tim Hortons Pakistan. Courtesy of Seemal Chaudhry.
The famous coffee chain is due to open two new locations in Lahore by the end of the month, and given the success they’ve seen so far, who’s to say they won’t open more across the country?