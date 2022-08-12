Tim Hortons India Cafes Were Packed On Opening Day & Here's What They Look Like Inside
So much fancier than Canada's Tim Hortons 🤯
Tim Hortons has officially arrived in India, and there were some huge lineups down the block on opening day as locals tried to get a taste of the new menu.
The iconic Canadian coffee chain branched off into India this summer, opening its first two locations in the country on August 11, and it's safe to say it was a hit.
Photos and videos from Delhi show there were massive crowds on hand for the big opening. Many excited patrons posted photos showing the actual stores themselves, and let's just say they look nothing like the Timmies you'd find in Canada.
Instagram user @samaarawhig filmed her entire experience visiting Tim Hortons, and here is how it went.
"Hi guys, today Tim Hortons is launching in Delhi, and I'm just on my way," said Whig in her video.
In her video, she showed the decor outside Tim Hortons, which includes a cute mini set for people to take photos and post on social media.
In her video, you can even see a "maddening queue" going all the way down a square, and after a two-hour wait, she managed to make it into the cafe.
Whig also did a taste test and had good things to say about the frozen French vanilla and the classic double-double coffee.
She also tried Tim's five-cheese sandwich, which she described as "good but nothing great."
I guess Tim Hortons can't win at everything, although she did declare that the Boston cream doughnut is "yum"!
Other users also posted videos of the huge lines at each location.
India's new Tim Hortons look more like Starbucks inside, with fancy interiors and cozy seats.
Along with the classics like coffee, vanilla lattes and maple-dip doughnuts, the shops also have some Indian-inspired treats such as chicken tikka croissant sandwiches and a lamb kebab wrap.
Honestly, some of these foods look way better than a regular grilled cheese sandwich.
Who wants to fly to India and do a taste test?