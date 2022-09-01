The UK Just Opened A New Tim Hortons & A Guy Waited 40 Hours Outside To Win Free Coffee
They gave him free drinks for an entire year!
Very few things compare to a Tim Hortons Iced Capp in the summer or a piping-hot double-double in the winter, but would you actually give up two days of your life to get those for free?
One Tim Hortons superfan just spent 40 hours camped outside the newest cafe in the United Kingdom, and he did it all to win a one-year supply of free drinks from the famous Canadian coffee chain.
Callan Kemp, a dedicated fan of Tim Hortons, arrived outside the new Tim Hortons branch in Manchester on Saturday at around 4 p.m., and he stuck around until the store's grand opening on Tuesday in order to win the free coffee, reported the Manchester Evening News.
He basically gave up nearly 40 hours of his time in order to be first in line for the drive-thru on opening day.
When the store opened at 7 a.m. he became its first customer, and the store operators declared him their big prize winner for a year-long supply of free drinks.
According to a spokesperson for the coffee chain, they "believe he stayed in his car until the restaurant's official opening."
Now that's dedication.
He was joined by another avid customer, Sam Greenwood, who decided to pull a similar move and set up a camp outside the branch at 8 p.m. on Sunday.
Greenwood became the first walk-in customer at the branch and also won a supply of free drinks every day for a year.
The new cafe is the eighth Tim Hortons to open in Manchester, and one of many to pop up across the U.K. amid a major Timmies expansion plan.
Tim Horton's also recently opened its first location in India, where the menu is quite a bit different from what you'd see in the U.S., Canada or the U.K.
