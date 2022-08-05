NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoEntertainmentReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports🔎 Search

tim hortons

9 Tim Hortons Menu Items You Can Get In The UK But Good Luck Trying To Find Them In Canada

Why do they get pancakes and we don't?

Trending Associate Editor
Burgers and hot dogs at Tim Hortons UK. Right: The Heinz Wrap or Toasted Melt.

TimHortonsUK | Twitter

It's no secret that Tim Hortons is something of a national treasure here in Canada.

Over the last few months, the Canadian coffee giant has been eyeing the U.K. market for some pretty big expansion plans. It even just opened its first branch in London in July!

And as many loyal Timmies fans are pointing out, the menu is starkly different!

While in Canada, we are accustomed to the usual beverages and baked treats – as well as surprise menu changes depending on the branch – the U.K. menu seems to be on a whole new level.

What's worse is that a lot of these delicious treats are so Canadian (so many of them are slathered in maple syrup!).

Here's a look at some of the treats currently available on the U.K. menu that you'd be hard-pressed to find at your local Timmies.

Pancakes

There's no doubt that Timmies in Canada has some pretty iconic breakfasts.

But it sure doesn't have pancakes, which is what features on the U.K. menu.

That's right, those in London can actually start their day with Maple Syrup Pancakes or Bacon and Maple Pancakes.

Meanwhile, those with a sweet tooth can tuck into Chocolate, Hazelnut and Oreo Pancakes or the Maple, Caramel and White Chocolate Pancakes.

The fact that there are maple-flavoured pancakes that aren't available in Canada yet feels a bit like a betrayal!

Heinz Wraps

If you've ever wondered what it's like to have an English breakfast on the go, this is probably your answer.

Tim Hortons has actually introduced a Heinz Wrap in the U.K., complete with baked beans inside. This might be one dish that is perhaps best suited for U.K. audiences though.

New donut flavours

Timmies' signature baked item seems to have been given something of a British makeover. In the U.K., you can actually enjoy a strawberry trifle donut, filled with a creamy custard!

There are also other new flavours like lemon meringue and a cookie dough donut, if any of these tickle your fancy.

Burgers

Now, Tim Hortons is known to have occasionally fiddled around with burgers on its Canadian menu.

But even so, it doesn't begin to compare with the U.K.'s much juicier offerings.

We're talking options like their Nacho Chilli Cheese Burger, Tims Smoky Maple Burger, a Nacho Chilli Cheese Crispy Chicken Sandwich and more.

There are even meat-free options like the Crispy Meatless Chicken Sandwich.

Hot dogs

It's probably hard for some Canadians to imagine picking up hot dogs from Timmies.

And yet, the U.K. stores have them.

The hot dog that's available there features a turkey frankfurter topped with ketchup, mustard and a sprinkle of crispy onions. It looks delicious, and frankly (no pun intended) we're a bit jealous.

Not interesting enough? They also have a Nacho Chilli Cheese Hotdog.

Lattice fries

To go with all those burgers, wraps and hot dog options, Tim Hortons U.K. also seems to have introduced the ultimate side: lattice fries.

Crunchy and designed to scoop up some ketchup, this one definitely belongs here in Canada.

Maple Lattes & Maple Macchiato

The brand is definitely driving the point that it's Canadian with an influx of maple products.

This includes some truly delish-sounding drinks like a warm maple latte and an Instagram-worthy Maple Macchiato.

Their Maple Macchiato is even available iced. Yum.

Iced Capp Flavours

While the iconic Iced Capp is pretty easily available in Canada, the U.K. stores also seem to have them in a variety of flavours. We're talking about Iced Capp Coconut and Iced Capp Supreme Maple.

These would have been perfect with the current summer weather we've been having.

Coolers

On that note, U.K. customers seem to have access to a whole bunch of cool Timmies drinks that you don't see too often in Canada.

There are refreshing-looking "coolers" in flavours like sherbet lemon, tropical and cherry crush.

They also have a Tims Shake Maple so we don't forget that they are, indeed, Canadian.

So, what do we need to do to bring this to Canada, Timmies?

