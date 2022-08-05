9 Tim Hortons Menu Items You Can Get In The UK But Good Luck Trying To Find Them In Canada
Why do they get pancakes and we don't?
It's no secret that Tim Hortons is something of a national treasure here in Canada.
Over the last few months, the Canadian coffee giant has been eyeing the U.K. market for some pretty big expansion plans. It even just opened its first branch in London in July!
And as many loyal Timmies fans are pointing out, the menu is starkly different!
While in Canada, we are accustomed to the usual beverages and baked treats – as well as surprise menu changes depending on the branch – the U.K. menu seems to be on a whole new level.
What's worse is that a lot of these delicious treats are so Canadian (so many of them are slathered in maple syrup!).
Here's a look at some of the treats currently available on the U.K. menu that you'd be hard-pressed to find at your local Timmies.
Pancakes
There's no doubt that Timmies in Canada has some pretty iconic breakfasts.
But it sure doesn't have pancakes, which is what features on the U.K. menu.
That's right, those in London can actually start their day with Maple Syrup Pancakes or Bacon and Maple Pancakes.
Meanwhile, those with a sweet tooth can tuck into Chocolate, Hazelnut and Oreo Pancakes or the Maple, Caramel and White Chocolate Pancakes.
The fact that there are maple-flavoured pancakes that aren't available in Canada yet feels a bit like a betrayal!
Heinz Wraps
\u201cBreakfast time? \ud83c\udf73\ud83e\udd5e\ud83e\udd53\n\nLucky we've got it going on! Try one of our new @HeinzUK wraps or toasted melt for the ultimate morning meal. \n\nAnd did we mention they're just \u00a32.49 for a meal including a hashbrown and a small hot drink or orange juice?! Time to get your coat...\u201d— Tim Hortons UK (@Tim Hortons UK) 1643362986
If you've ever wondered what it's like to have an English breakfast on the go, this is probably your answer.
Tim Hortons has actually introduced a Heinz Wrap in the U.K., complete with baked beans inside. This might be one dish that is perhaps best suited for U.K. audiences though.
New donut flavours
Timmies' signature baked item seems to have been given something of a British makeover. In the U.K., you can actually enjoy a strawberry trifle donut, filled with a creamy custard!
There are also other new flavours like lemon meringue and a cookie dough donut, if any of these tickle your fancy.
Burgers
Now, Tim Hortons is known to have occasionally fiddled around with burgers on its Canadian menu.
But even so, it doesn't begin to compare with the U.K.'s much juicier offerings.
We're talking options like their Nacho Chilli Cheese Burger, Tims Smoky Maple Burger, a Nacho Chilli Cheese Crispy Chicken Sandwich and more.
There are even meat-free options like the Crispy Meatless Chicken Sandwich.
Hot dogs
It's probably hard for some Canadians to imagine picking up hot dogs from Timmies.
And yet, the U.K. stores have them.
The hot dog that's available there features a turkey frankfurter topped with ketchup, mustard and a sprinkle of crispy onions. It looks delicious, and frankly (no pun intended) we're a bit jealous.
Not interesting enough? They also have a Nacho Chilli Cheese Hotdog.
Lattice fries
To go with all those burgers, wraps and hot dog options, Tim Hortons U.K. also seems to have introduced the ultimate side: lattice fries.
Crunchy and designed to scoop up some ketchup, this one definitely belongs here in Canada.
Maple Lattes & Maple Macchiato
\u201cMaple Drinks are back for a limited time only \ud83c\udf41\ud83c\udde8\ud83c\udde6\n\nIndulge with our Maple Latte, Maple Iced Latte, Maple Macchiato, Maple Iced Macchiato, Tims\u00ae Shake Maple and Iced Capp\u00ae Maple \u2615\ud83e\uddca\u201d— Tim Hortons UK (@Tim Hortons UK) 1658491200
The brand is definitely driving the point that it's Canadian with an influx of maple products.
This includes some truly delish-sounding drinks like a warm maple latte and an Instagram-worthy Maple Macchiato.
Their Maple Macchiato is even available iced. Yum.
Iced Capp Flavours
\u201c\ud83d\udea8Deal of the Week \ud83d\udea8\nThe heatwave has started, Small Caramel Iced Capp for only \u00a31.99 \ud83e\udd75\u2600\ufe0f \n\nEnjoy our signature frozen coffee drink with caramel and chocolate flavours, hand-spun to order and topped with whipped cream and caramel sauce \ud83e\uddca\n\nOffer available until Friday 22nd July\u201d— Tim Hortons UK (@Tim Hortons UK) 1658150085
While the iconic Iced Capp is pretty easily available in Canada, the U.K. stores also seem to have them in a variety of flavours. We're talking about Iced Capp Coconut and Iced Capp Supreme Maple.
These would have been perfect with the current summer weather we've been having.
Coolers
\u201cSummer is finally here and we've got the perfect way for you to cool down \ud83d\ude0e\ud83e\uddca\n\nIntroducing our brand new flavour Coolers! Sherbet Lemon, Tropical and Cherry Crush \ud83c\udf4b\ud83c\udf4d\ud83c\udf52\n\nWhat will be your flavour of choice this Summer?\u201d— Tim Hortons UK (@Tim Hortons UK) 1656417600
On that note, U.K. customers seem to have access to a whole bunch of cool Timmies drinks that you don't see too often in Canada.
There are refreshing-looking "coolers" in flavours like sherbet lemon, tropical and cherry crush.
They also have a Tims Shake Maple so we don't forget that they are, indeed, Canadian.
So, what do we need to do to bring this to Canada, Timmies?