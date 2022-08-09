I Tried Tim Hortons' New Maple Bacon Breakfast Sandwich & McDonald's Better Watch Its Back
I was told it was kind of like pineapple on pizza.
This Opinion article is part of a Narcity Media series. The views expressed are the author's own and do not necessarily reflect the views of Narcity Media.
Tim Hortons has just come out swinging with a bold new option on the breakfast sandwich scene.
Announced on August 8, Tim Hortons' newest menu item is a Maple Bacon sandwich that's now available in stores across Canada.
And as the name suggests, it's got quite the sweet and savoury Canadian flavour combo.
You can get the classic breakfast sandwich that comes with egg, maple bacon and cheese on English muffin, or biscuit (according to your choice).
You can also get the new protein on a bagel BELT (bacon, egg, lettuce tomato) sandwich, with each item having a different price.
For my taste test, I opted to give the classic breakfast sandwich on an English muffin a try, which ran me $4.96 after taxes.
Upon ordering, one of the people behind the counter said they really liked it. Another said it was kind of like "pineapple on pizza."
So from that, you can already probably already tell if you'll like it or not.
As soon as I unwrapped the sandwich I was smacked in the face with a sweet and strong maple smell.
A bitten maple bacon breakfast sandwich from Tim Hortons.Tristan Wheeler | Narcity
At this point, I was worried it was going to taste like candy between egg and cheese. I shuddered at the thought.
But, when I took a bite, I was actually pleasantly surprised. To the point where I was asking myself, "How come no other big restaurant chain tried this yet?" I mean, the fact that this has not become a fast food breakfast staple already is a total mystery!
It seems like a no-brainer in the land of maple syrup and it was honestly delicious.
While the bacon was sweet, it was just subtle enough that it delicately danced with the other flavours.
I also could see this doing quite well paired up with the other breakfast sandwich options at Tim's.
McDonald's might be known to have something of a monopoly in the world of breakfast sandwiches. But with such a super simple innovation, I can definitely see maple bacon becoming more prevalent in other chains across Canada.
It was so good, I basically ate all of it even though I had already eaten breakfast that morning.
So, go out and give it a try, especially if you're a fan of sweet and savoury flavours duking it out in your mouth.
Timmies was recently called out when customers found out that their U.K. menu had so many more breakfast options than the menu back home - including pancakes!
Well, it looks like introducing a maple bacon sandwich is just a sweet step in the right direction.