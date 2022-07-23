I Tried All Of Tim Hortons' Most Popular Donuts & Some Aren't Even That Good
Does the Honey Cruller really deserve to be one of the top five most popular donuts? 🤔
This Review article is part of a Narcity Media series. The views expressed are the author’s own and do not necessarily reflect the views of Narcity Media.
Going to Tim Hortons is a time-honoured Canadian tradition and there are some menu items that stand out as favourites.
Who hasn't ordered a dozen Tim Hortons donuts, opened the box and been super excited to see their favourites or disappointed that it was full of ones they didn't like, right?
At the end of 2020, the national coffee chain released a ranking of the most popular donuts across the country and which ones are the most ordered in every region.
Nationally, Boston Cream reigns supreme as the Tim Hortons donut that Canadians get the most.
Apple Fritter, Old Fashioned Plain, Honey Cruller and Chocolate Dip round out the top five.
Those donuts are followed by Vanilla Dip, Sour Cream Glazed, Chocolate Glazed, Double Chocolate and Honey Dip.
Locally, Apple Fritter is the most popular in western Canada and Ontario, Honey Cruller takes the top spot in Quebec and Boston Cream is the most ordered in Atlantic Canada.
Since these treats are the ones that are being ordered the most at Tim Hortons, I tasked myself with trying them all to see if they're really good enough to deserve to be the most popular.
Let's get into it!
Boston Cream
Boston Cream donut from Tim Hortons.
While this particular Boston Cream left a little bit to be desired in terms of the chocolate topping, it's still a top-tier Tim Hortons donut.
The combination of the dough, the chocolate icing and the creamy filling are so delectable.
This one definitely deserves the top spot on the most popular Tim Hortons donuts ranking.
Apple Fritter
Tim Hortons Apple Fritter.
Another classic that lives up to its reputation of being one of the best donuts.
The sugary glaze, apple pieces and cinnamon spice go perfectly together.
Plus, there's more to eat and to love because it's not in that circular donut shape with the centre missing!
Old Fashioned Plain
Old Fashioned Plain donut from Tim Hortons.
Even though this is the third most ordered donut in the country, I'm sure there are some people who truly hate it.
However, I'm not one of them! I actually quite like the Old Fashioned Plain.
Sometimes you just don't want an overly sugary donut, you just want a plain donut that you can dip in your coffee.
Honey Cruller
Tim Hortons Honey Cruller donut.
This is the most ordered donut in Quebec but it leaves a lot to be desired, in my opinion.
I don't think the Honey Cruller deserves a spot in the top five most popular donuts in the country.
It doesn't really have a distinct, tasty flavour so it's nothing special.
Honestly, I'd put it closer to the end of the ranking and maybe not even include it at all.
Chocolate Dip
Tim Hortons Chocolate Dip.
A classic that definitely should be higher than the Honey Cruller donut.
There's not too much icing that you're overpowered with sweetness but there is still enough of that sugary taste to make it delicious.
Vanilla Dip
Vanilla Dip donut from Tim Hortons.
While this one is pretty popular, I'm not entirely sold on it. Sorry!
The vanilla icing is all well and good but the sprinkles are quite hard and too crunchy for my taste.
Sour Cream Glazed
Sour Cream Glazed donut from Tim Hortons.
If we're going by names alone, this one is definitely one of my least favourites.
When it comes to taste, the first bite is not bad but the more I eat the less I enjoy it.
So, I don't really understand why this donut is one of the most popular at Tim Hortons.
Just like the Honey Cruller, I'd put it at the end of the ranking or leave it off completely.
Chocolate Glazed
Chocolate Glazed donut from Tim Hortons.
Another classic that I absolutely love and I think it deserves a higher spot in the ranking.
It's like a giant version of what is the arguably best Timbit. What could be better than that?
Double Chocolate
Double Chocolate donut from Tim Hortons.
As a chocolate lover, this one is a definite favourite and it should be way higher in my opinion.
However, I do get that this might be too sweet and chocolatey for some people to be one of the more popular ones in the country.
Honey Dip
Honey Dip donut from Tim Hortons.
This one doesn't really do anything for me and I don't think it's anything special.
I think it's appropriately rated but it could be higher than a couple of the others that were popular among Canadians.
To each their own!