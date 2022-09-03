NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoEntertainmentReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports🔎 Search

tim hortons

6 Tim Hortons Hacks From TikTok That Actually Sound Good & Everyone Should Try At Least Once

Reese White Hot Chocolate, Coffee Crisp drink and more! 👀

Tim Hortons secret drink shared by TikToker basstaraustin. Right: Coffee Crisp drink hack shared by TikToker kaitbeck18.

basstaraustin | TikTok, kaitbeck18 | TikTok

If you go to Tim Hortons, you probably get the same thing almost every time but there are a bunch of menu hacks that can change the way you order.

You've probably heard of the "Tim Hortons secret menu" and seen videos of unique creations but there's something you should know about it all.

Tim Hortons employee Kait Beck told Narcity that some people share "hacks" on TikTok that can't actually be done because there is no real secret menu.

"Realistically, those are not options to be made, so [customers are] like, 'Oh, I want this unicorn chill drink' and we're like, 'We actually can't do that,'" she said.

If you want to try out Tim Hortons hacks from TikTok, Beck suggested breaking down the order by telling the worker all the parts of it instead of telling them a made-up name.

Using names of drinks you saw on TikTok is just one of the ways you can order wrong at Tims, according to Beck.

There are so many menu hacks that people post including ones that put twists on classics like French Vanilla, donuts and Iced Capps.

So, here are six Tim Hortons hacks from TikTok you can actually order that sound pretty tasty!

Coffee Crisp drink

@kaitbeck18

Things you didn’t know you could order at Tim Hortons part 1 redo #timhortons#timmiesworker#youaskedforit#fyp#fypage

Is this one of the most Canadian creations ever?

To get a Coffee Crisp drink at Tims, order a Chocolate Creamy Chill and ask for it to be made with a shot of espresso as well.

Lemon Meringue Pie drink

@kaitbeck18

Secret menu drinks you can actually order part7 #secretmenudrinks#timhortons#fyp#fypage#facts#drinks#youaskedforit#timmiesworker

If you want to try what's being called a Lemon Meringue Pie drink, order a Frozen Lemonade and then ask for whipped cream topping to be blended in and there you go!

Frozen Strawberry Watermelon Lemonade

@clara51318

I thought of this hack while at Tim’s the one day try it out!!!😁😍🙏💗 #fyp #timhortons #lifehack #lemonade #fruitquenchers #whippedcream

You can try this interesting menu hack by ordering a Frozen Lemonade and a Strawberry Watermelon Quencher.

Either in one of the cups or in a new empty cup, add the two drinks together to create a Frozen Strawberry Watermelon Lemonade.

This TikToker also added whipped cream to take it to another level.

Honey Dip Carnival Donut

@kaitbeck18

Secret menu intend you can actually order part1 #timhortons#fyp#fypage#youaskedforit#facts#timmiesworker#hype

Ever wished you could have a warm donut from Tims?

According to Beck, you can order a Honey Dip donut and asked for it to be grilled.

"It tastes like a warm carnival donut," she said.

Iced French Vanilla

@itsyourgirlshelina

🚨HACK🚨 #fyp #timhortons #toronto #frenchvanilla #espresso #coffee #foodie #tiktokfood #foryou #hack #foodhack #featureme

With this hack, you order a French Vanilla with a shot of espresso to elevate the taste and ask for a cup with ice — or just put ice in a cup at home — then pour the coffee over it.

Reese White Hot Chocolate

@basstaraustin

REESE WHITE HOT CHOCOLATE!! Try it!! #canadiancheck #fyp #secretdrinkmenu #timhortons #foryoupage #secret #viral #entertainment

This Tim Hortons employee shared that you create a Reese White Hot Chocolate by ordering a White Hot Chocolate with a shot of chocolate sauce.

"We can't actually make this for you but you can ask for peanut butter on the side," they said.

Then, you mix the peanut butter into the White Hot Chocolate — or can use peanut butter from home — to finish it off.

Enjoy!

