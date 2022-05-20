NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports🔎 Search

canadian tiktok

7 Canadian Fast Food Hacks From TikTok That You Need To Try At Least Once

Make some of your Canadian faves even more delicious!

Trending Staff Writer
An Egg Mac McMuffin. Right: An A&W fries and dip hack.

An Egg Mac McMuffin. Right: An A&W fries and dip hack.

chefmattbasile | TikTok, breynrayy | TikTok

One thing is for sure, there is nothing more fun than finding unique fast food hacks that take one of your favourites and supercharges it to the next level.

If you live in Canada, some of these fast food tricks from TikTok are absolute must-tries.

There are actually a ton of interesting, unique and kind of weird food hacks out there for some of Canada's most well-known fast-food restaurants.

From unique dipping sauces for your A&W fries to new Tim Hortons drinks that can be made with just a few add-ons, there is a world of hacks out there that's just waiting to be explored.

So, sit back, watch these TikToks and start planning your next drive-thru run.

The Egg Mac McMuffin

@chefmattbasile

You haven’t lived if you haven’t done this hack from #mcdonalds @McDonald's @McDonald’s Canada #foryourpage #fyp #canadian #cheflife #foodtok #tiktok #foodhack #food #tips #foodie #foodlover #fastfoodhacks #lifehack #mcdonaldshack #foodporn #cooking #recipes

Sometimes a great thing is just one ingredient away. Next time you're ordering your breakfast from McDonald's, try this little move.

Ask for Big Mac sauce with your Sausage 'N Egg McMuffin to give it that extra oomph and create a new sandwich, the Egg Mac McMuffin!

A Nutella Iced Capp

@drepaoofficial

NUTELLA Ice Cap @ Tim Hortons?!#timhortons #timhortonscanada #tiktokfoodie #foodreview #summer2020 #learnontiktok #canadiancheck #tiktokcanada #canada

The Iced Capp is a Canadian classic and if you're a fan of the sweet coffee drink, you'll probably want to try this hack out.

All you need to do is ask for an Iced Capp made with chocolate milk and a shot of hazelnut flavouring to emulate that Nutella flavour.

One sip and you'll be in a Nutella heaven, at least in theory.

A&W Mozza Sauce and Fries

@breynrayy

Have you tried this? It’s deadly 😳@officialaandw #foryou #aandw #bestdip #foodhack #foodtip #canadianfood #viralvideo #foryouu #foryourpage #food #4u

According to this TikTok, there is one hack that all Canadians need to try at A&W.

Next time you order your fries from A&W, ask for a side of Mozza Sauce. It's apparently a "f*cking 10 out of 10." Who needs ketchup when there's a more unique sauce for your dipping pleasure?

'Coffee Crisp' Hot Chocolate

@tims_tok

Is this Coffee Crisp? Nah it's Tims! #timhortons #canada #secretmenu #hack #coffeecrisp #wintervibes #hotchocolate #foryou #fyp #xyzcba

Now, this is a major collision of two amazing Canadian treats. Coffee Crisp, which is one of Canada's best-kept chocolate bar secrets, can be replicated in drink form with just one little add-on.

According to this TikTok, all you need to do is ask for a White Hot Chocolate and add a shot of espresso to it. Super simple, right?

Take Home A&W Seasoning Spice

@peteybeeproductions

Try this next time you visit A&W burgers. Ask for the spice an use at home for dynamite grill results #lifehack #food #tiktokfood #trend #fy #foryou

This is maybe the boldest food hack on the list and is for those who are big A&W burger fans.

The TikToker suggests asking for a container of A&W seasoning spice and taking it home for your own culinary creations.

If you like what they do to their fries and burgers and want to recreate it at home, this is really something where all you need to do is ask.

The McScreamer

@yegventuresfood

A #McScreamer will have you hollering for more! #secretmenu #mcdonalds #canadalife #fastfood #foodhack

If you're not familiar with a screamer, which is believed to be a Canadian invention, here's the low down.

It's slushie combined with soft-serve ice cream and this TikToker figured out a way to replicate the treat at Mcdonald's.

Order a slushie of your choosing, get an ice cream cone on the side and then combine them. Then you've got yourself a Canadian screamer from Mcdonald's.

The Apple Fritter Waffle

@foodcent5

#fyp #winnipeg #timhortons #canada #foodhacks #wafflemaker @Tim Hortons

While this may be one of the most complicated hacks on the list, it really could be a game-changer.

All you need is a waffle iron and an apple fritter — or five, depending on how much you love them — from Tim Hortons to try this ingenious idea.

Put an apple fritter on the waffle iron and then cook it up until it's nice, crispy and waffle-like. Now you got yourself a new Canadian treat.

If you want to make it even more Canuck, add maple syrup!

