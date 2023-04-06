A TikToker Called Out Tim Hortons For Axeing These Ontario Menu Items & People Have Thoughts
Gone but not forgotten. ☕
If you grew up in Ontario, chances are you've seen the Tim Hortons menu change countless times in your lifetime.
During one of these shifts, you may have even grown attached to a new Timbit flavour or drink, only to watch it disappear out of existence in a matter of weeks.
Ontario TikToker, alliee_smithh, posted a video with over 1 million views that stirred up a conversation online. The video features the TikTokers picks of discontinued Tim Hortons menu items that they will "never forgive" the franchise for tossing out.
@alliee_smithh
ill never forgive them for getting rid of the first one. #fypシ #timhortons #discontinuedsnacks #discontinuedtims #canada #ontariocanada
The listed items were as follows:
- Frozen Raspberry Lemonade
- Cherry Timbits
- Strawberry Banana Smoothies
Other users appeared to be on the same page as the creator, offering up their own picks and sorrows in the clip's comment section:
"Chocolate chip muffin with the sugar on top," said a commenter.
"The pretzel bagel 😭" added another.
"Not over the loss of the strawberry banana smoothie," mourned one user.
The video was so popular that a follow-up TikTok was posted, which featured more lost items such as:
- The original Timbit boxes
- Jolly Rancher Slushy
- Jelly Filled Timbits
- Tuscan Chicken Panini
@alliee_smithh
part 2 bc part one decided to go viral #fypシ #timhortons #discontinuedsnacks #discontinuedtims #canada #ontariocanada
Reactions were similar. However, a few people did offer hope to those craving Jelly Filled Timbits:
"My Tim's still has the jelly filled Timbits," wrote one user.
"I got jelly filled still," added another.
"Jelly filled is still a thing lol," joked one commenter.
Narcity contacted Tim Hortons, who confirmed that many of the listed items were seasonal and hadn't been available for years. However, they didn't say whether the discontinuations were limited to the province.
Fingers crossed that they'll see the TikTok and bring back a few of them!
