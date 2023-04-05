Ontario TikToker Is Leaving Her Massive Home For 'A More Minimal Life' & People Are Confused
A TikToker posted a video about her family's decision to leave their massive home in Canada to move somewhere new and the comments section got fiery.
The TikToker, Jessica Wright, said in the video that they are leaving their "big 6,000-square-foot home to move from Ontario, Canada, to a different country."
"Whatever doesn't fit in these Rubbermaid containers will not be coming with us," she added.
The TikToker then showed the viewers what her house looks like, and Drake has nothing on her.
Their Ontario home has a basketball court, outdoor swimming pool, cabana, firepit, outdoor kitchen, movie theatre, and home gym. "We have everything you could possibly want in a house," Wright shared.
"I didn't show you any of that stuff to brag. In fact, quite the opposite," she said. "We're willing to give it all up because we realize it's just not important."
Wright told Narcity that moving was an "easy decision to make."
"We don't use half the space and want to live a more minimal life and spend our time travelling and having experiences with our family rather than maintaining the home," she explained.
Even though she didn't share where the family was going or how much they were selling the house for, the TikToker said they plan to downsize significantly.
However, people in the comments have opinions about the matter and are entirely divided.
One person said, "6000-square-foot home in Ontario, we are not the same. I can NOT relate to this TikTok whatsoever. Good luck in your adventure tho."
The comment got nearly 400 likes and the TikToker even responded with a video.
Another comment with many likes states, "Is this to brag?" Many people reacted similarly.
Someone said, "Tell me you're rich without telling me and then say money and things don't matter haha."
Others praised the TikToker for wanting to make a move and related to her need to find a better life.
Wright told Narcity they "want to move for a different pace of life and weather."