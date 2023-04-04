tiktok

An American TikToker Asked If They Should Move To Toronto & A Local Wants To Get The Heck Out

"I want to leave Toronto so bad."

Toronto Associate Editor
A video of Downtown Toronto. Right: A Toronto TikToker.

A video of Downtown Toronto. Right: A Toronto TikToker.

danmeetsworldatl | TikTok, kaleo.inc | TikTok

Do you enjoy living in Toronto? Or are you looking for your next adventure?

A Toronto TikToker was shocked and concerned after watching a video of an American asking if they should move to the 6ix.

An American TikToker, Dan, posted a video of Toronto using the audio that states, "Should I move here?" with a message asking, "Is Canada better than USA?"

@danmeetsworldatl

Canada was ranked the 3rd best country in the world behind Switzerland and Germany, according to the U.S. News & World Report. Toronto is so walkable and is a melting pot of cultures and diversity. It hits different to me. #shouldimovehere #torontolife #torontotiktok #visittoronto #toronto #visitcanada🇨🇦 #canadavsusa #travel #tiktoktravel #walkablecities #walkableurbanism #worldcities #worldclasscity #internationaltravel #internationalcity #globalcity #globalcitizen

In the caption, Dan mentions, "Canada was ranked the 3rd best country in the world behind Switzerland and Germany, according to the U.S. News & World Report. Toronto is so walkable and is a melting pot of cultures and diversity. It hits different to me."

This is true. The U.S. News & World Report stated, "Canadians pride themselves in encouraging all of their citizens to honor their own cultures." The report also gives a shoutout to some celebrities Canadians are proud of, such as Joni Mitchell, Avril Lavigne and Drake.

However, a Toronto TikToker, Jin Choi, doesn't seem to agree. Instead, she is completely mind boggled by the statement and replies to Dan in a video.

@kaleo.inc

#stitch with @Dan Tran #toronto

"I don't think y'all understand how much this scares me," Choi said. "Because I want to leave Toronto so bad."

"I hate it here. And it's voted one of the top three cities in the world in the world. Where the heck am I going to go?" the TikToker added.

Fellow TikTokers chimed in to share their opinion on the matter after the two videos caught the attention of many.

"Sis I just moved from Toronto to Seattle and EVERYTHING is worse," one person said.

"Moved from Toronto to Vancouver. I wanna go back lol," another shared.

"I've been thinking about mars or Neptune tbh cause if this is #3 then 💀💀💀," a TikToker joked.

Many have commented that moving to Montreal and Vancouver could be other options for the TikToker.

But, what do you think? Is Toronto all that bad?

From Your Site Articles
Mira Nabulsi
Toronto Associate Editor
Mira Nabulsi is an Associate Editor for Narcity Canada’s Ontario Desk focused on cheap travel from Toronto and is based in Toronto, Ontario.
Loading...