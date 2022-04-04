9 Cities Outside Of Toronto To Move To If You're Tired Of The Hustle & Bustle Of The City
Though the bright lights and energy of Toronto make the city an exciting place to live, its hustle and bustle isn't for everyone.
If you're looking for a change of pace, there are plenty of charming, tranquil and cozy areas in the GTA that are perfect for those ready to say goodbye to the 6ix.
As people look further afield for their dream homes, communities outside of Toronto are seeing a 20-year spike in sold homes, according to data collected by Properly — a modern real estate company that's transforming the home buying and selling process.
From the idyllic farmland of King to lakeside living in Clarington, these are the nine cities outside of Toronto that saw the most movement in the last year of the pandemic.
After all, getting familiar with the area you're moving to matters as much as knowing what you want your next house to look like.
Georgina
Georgina is described as a "community of communities," each of which brings something special to the area — from the historic streets of Pefferlaw to "Ontario's first cottage country," Jackson’s Point.
Situated on the southwestern shore of Lake Simcoe, Georgina also boasts sprawling beaches, year-round conservation areas and excellent main street festivals.
According to Properly, 1,236 homes were sold in Georgina in the last year — which is pretty huge for a community of under 50,000 people.
Brampton
Historically known as the "Flower Town of Canada," Brampton has become one of Canada's fastest-growing cities. Properly reports that 11,515 homes changed hands during the last year of the pandemic; that’s roughly 10.98% of all Brampton residential properties sold in the last 20 years.
It's easy to see why people want to live here too. With more than 700,000 residents (who’re 36.5 years old on average), Brampton offers new home buyers an ideal blend of exciting city life and relaxed suburban charm.
Living somewhere slightly larger has its perks as well. Brampton hosts plenty of events and festivals every year, and the city has over 9,000 acres of parkland to explore.
King
Nestled in a landscape of rolling hills and farmland, the township of King has that small-town feel while still being convenient for anyone who has to go into Toronto for work.
Commuters can take advantage of the GO Transit station, and Seneca College students can study at the school's King campus.
In fact, the township is so charming that 552 homebuyers decided this was the place for them last year, according to Properly’s data.
Weekends in King can be spent exploring Cold Creek Conservation Area, making friends with the local horses or treating yourself to some fine dining (many ingredients are grown locally at Holland Marsh).
Milton
It makes sense that 2,894 homes were sold in Milton last year alone. Known as the "Place of Possibility," this quaint community’s top schools and high safety rankings make it an attractive location for new families.
Milton’s historic and vibrant downtown area is great to shop, dine and do business, while the rest of the town provides easy access to stunning nature parks and trails.
Clarington
Located on Lake Ontario and surrounded by rolling farmlands and scenic trails, Clarington is the real deal when it comes to idyllic GTA living.
According to Properly, there has been a spike in properties being bought in Clarington. Of all the homes sold there in the last 20 years, 11.93% of them changed hands in the last year of the pandemic.
Active people will love how many opportunities there are in Clarington to get out and about. There are 70 parks to choose from, including splash pads and skate parks, plus 30 kilometres of waterfront trails with parks and beaches along the way.
Burlington
The charming area of Burlington is located close enough to Toronto's centre to benefit from the fun, but far enough away to get a good price on a home. And last year, according to Properly, 3,400 homeowners agreed.
Burlington’s GO Transit station makes wine-country trips to Niagara Falls a breeze, while local lakefront festivals create a lively scene come summertime.
Brock
Located on Lake Simcoe, 90 minutes northeast of Toronto, the Township of Brock is small but has lots of heart. With three urban centres, quaint hamlets and stunning countryside views, Brock is perfect for those who really want to stretch their legs after living in Toronto.
To give you an idea of how different from the big city this area could possibly be, 311 homes in Brock were bought last year, according to Properly — which still works out to 12.84% of all properties sold in the last 20 years.
Oshawa
Oshawa is gaining popularity with home buyers who’re looking for a city-away-from-the-city type of place to settle down in.
Properly reported that last year 4,331 homes were bought in this Durham region urban centre, which also has farmers markets and parklands galore.While commuting into Toronto for work or school is easy by GO Transit, Oshawa has a bustling downtown with plenty of job opportunities. This city is also home to Durham College, Trent University and University of Ontario Institute of Technology.
East Gwillimbury
Located in York Region, East Gwillimbury is 70% farms, forests and recreational areas, making it one of the leafiest areas in the GTA.
It also topped Properly’s list of municipalities that saw the most movement in the last year of the pandemic. Around 14.11% of all homes bought East Gwillimbury over the past 20 years were sold in 2021 alone.
Because most of East Gwillimbury is within the protected Oak Ridges Moraine, it’s an ideal spot for anyone who loves being close to nature and also having easy access to the city. The town is only a short drive away from Upper Canada Mall, and it has its own GO Transit station.
From Brock’s full-time country life to Georgina’s lazy lakeside living or the milder city vibes of Burlington, the GTA has plenty of communities where you can get a break from the hustle and bustle of Toronto.
After that, all that’s left for you to do is put your feet up and embrace the joy of living your new life in the leafy beauty of the GTA.
