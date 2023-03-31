Someone From Ireland Is Asking If They Should Move To Toronto & People Are Being Too Honest
Do you think they should move to the 6ix? 👀
Moving from one country to another can be exciting but also quite stressful, especially if you don't know much about the place you want to relocate to.
A person posted a question in the r/askTO Reddit thread asking for people's thoughts on moving from Ireland to Toronto and there's a lot of discussion about what they should expect.
The Redditor said they live in Dublin and it's a "pretty expensive place."
"Housing is now going crazy and prices of everything are going up. I can't even afford a car after I have been saving for a year (a used car around 20k euro)," they shared.
The poster said their company has an entity in Toronto and was considering moving to the 6ix.
"Will living in Toronto be more expensive?" they asked. "Also I am Asian. My colleagues are almost all white people, and I feel like Ireland just isn't diverse enough."
The top comment in the thread states, "Certainly don't come to 'save money' or have a lower cost of living. It's expensive. But the multiculturalism will blow you away."
To which the original poster said it's "better than surrounding by pasta and potatoes."
"We have a huge Asian population here. It is expensive to live here. I would look into what the salary for your position is with your company for the Toronto location," another Torontonian shared.
Another fellow mover commented on the thread and shared that they moved from Dublin to Toronto in 2018 and have "never regretted" their decision.
A Torontonian shared that other than accommodation, the mover should consider tax which is 13% and that "tipping is generally 15-18%."
The Redditor was interested in the tip question and wanted to know how it works in Toronto since "Ireland doesn't really have tip culture."
People quickly chimed in to talk about how the tipping process works and what the Dubliner should expect in Toronto.
Would you recommend they move to Toronto or not?