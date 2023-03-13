A TikToker Moved From Toronto To Dubai & Says She Feels Like People Are 'Stuck' In Canada
"I don't love that vibe."
A TikToker made a big change in her life and moved from Toronto to Dubai because of many things she didn't enjoy about Canada.
The TikToker, Sofia Aslezova, is going viral after sharing various reasons for her move to the Middle East and fellow Canadians agreed with her points.
Aslezova moved in November 2022 and has learned a lot from her experience, which others seem pretty interested in.
First, the content creator discussed Dubai's safety over Toronto's in a TikTok video. "It's much safer. Toronto has become so dangerous after COVID. I have no idea what happened."
@sofiaslez
Replying to @CloakAndSwagger and also just why not? If I don’t like it, I can always leave! I love moving haha #dubailife #dubai #expatlife #dubaitiktok #dubai_dxb_uae #moving #movingcountries
Then the TikToker explained her love for the warm weather and hate for the snow. For context, the winter season, more specifically January, the coldest month of the year in Dubai, has an average temperature of 20 degrees.
"I also love a bougie lifestyle. Everyone is very ambitious here. Nobody here is depressed. Everybody is like really happy," Aslezova said.
"It's 80% ex-pats, so people move here to live a better life. They are not just like stuck here," she explained. "I feel people in Canada are just born there and stuck there and I don't love that vibe."
The TikToker told Narcity that she would never move back to Canada.
"I've been there (Canada) my whole life and I was never truly happy living there. When COVID hit and I was out of my job as a makeup artist for 8 years, I realized that it wasn't my passion and I was hustling just to be able to afford living in the city," she added. "It was my parent's decision to move to Canada, not mine."
"I agree with you I am Canadian and I feel stuck. I wanted to move to Texas or El Salvador or Colombia," someone commented.
"Totally agree...Canada is no longer same 😒," another added.
"Me too we're in Canada and we feel stuck because of family… but we really don't like it here," a TikToker shared.
According to Global Media Insights, 8.92 million people were considered ex-pats in Dubai in 2022.
The content creator also shared that Dubai is a great place for her to live based on her astrocartography chart.
In a follow-up video, the TikToker shared what that chart looks like and what it means to her.
What does an astrocartography chart mean?
@sofiaslez
Astrocartography explained using my chart. I’m still learning about it so I’m not an expert! I recommend @🏳️🌈Dom&Mishell🏳️🌈 for a more in depth explanation! #astrocartography #dubai #moving #astrology #selfdevelopment #spirituality
Well, according to Women's Health, "astrocartography is essentially a map of how and where the planetary energies in your astrological chart have an influence on you across the world," astrologist Sanasjia Clervoix explained to them.
In the 1970s, American astrologist Jim Lewis developed astrocartography charts — "the system of mapping out lines where the planets were angular for a particular time onto a terrestrial map."
In other words, it's a way to learn why specific places affect different people the way they do.
"I wish I had your courage when I was your age. Go live your adventure," someone shared.
So, maybe next time you're looking for a reason to move and are feeling stuck, check out your astrocartography chart — it might give you the sign you hoped for.