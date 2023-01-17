I Went To A Tim Hortons In Dubai & Yikes, Canada Needs To Step Up Its Game (PHOTOS)
I didn't realize Tims could be so fancy.
This Opinion article is part of a Narcity Media series. The views expressed are the author's own and do not necessarily reflect the views of Narcity Media.
After living in Canada for a few years, I've become quite a pro at all things Tim Hortons. So recently, while visiting my family in Dubai, I decided to check out their Tims, located in the biggest mall in the world.
Honestly, the experience was nothing like the Timmies in Canada—I would argue that it was the complete opposite!
Tim Hortons in Canada is seen as a cheap place to grab coffee and food on the go, but in Dubai, the vibes were so different. In fact, they were so lovely that you wanted to sit there for a long time. The views were immaculate, and the ambience was great too.
The Canadian coffee chain is a staple in the Great White North. Yes, the coffee doesn't taste so great, and the bathrooms always stink, but it represents a part of the Canadian culture and it's fantastic.
It shocked me when I found out the Canadian coffee shop had a few locations in Dubai. My grandmother couldn't stop suggesting it as an ideal place for her afternoon coffee (because there is one by the beach too). But the Tim Hortons location in Dubai Mall was one I had never experienced before, and it had a view of the Burj Khalifa, so naturally, I had to check it out.
The Restaurant
Tim Hortons by Burj Khalifa.
The Dubai Mall Tim Hortons is located in the city's downtown area and in one of the prime spots in the mall.
The restaurant has indoor and outdoor seating. Once you walk in, after picking up your order, you can choose to either sit inside on the tables that have a water fountain view or head outside.
When you pass the indoor dining area and make your way outside, you'll find yourself looking out at the famous fountains located under the Burj Khalifa—which for those who don't know, is the tallest tower in the world and one of the most visited tourist spots in Dubai.
Compared to some Canadian Tim Hortons', the one in the mall doesn't smell and it's not dirty either. People had their laptops out and were working, while others were catching up over a cup of coffee—AKA they wanted to be there.
However, if you were to remove all the fancy elements of the Dubai Mall location, at the core of it, it still felt like a Tim Hortons, which was great. But one thing that stood out to me was the Arabic writing everywhere. Everything was translated to accommodate the Arab population and made it feel unique to its location.
The Food
Food menu at Tim Hortons.
Okay, Canada really needs to up their game because I've had enough breakfast sandwiches for a lifetime. Also, I didn't know Tim Hortons' food could be so gourmet! The Tim Hortons menu in Dubai includes:
- Falafel wrap
- Philly cheesesteak
- Buffalo chicken ciabatta
- BBQ chicken ciabatta
- Roasted vegetables and hummus wrap
- Mumbai Bhaji Panini
- Zaatar Croissant
The options were shockingly diverse!
Also, the prices were a bit different. For example, a plain bagel in Dubai costs 9 Dirhams, which according to Google, is around $3.28. Meanwhile, in Canada, a plain bagel costs $2.33.
The Drinks
Double Double Latte
Have you heard of a Double Double Latte? Yes, me neither, but it's delicious! The latte is a mix with double cream, double sugar and double espresso, compared to a regular Double Double which is black brewed coffee with two creams and two sugars.
Regardless, you can't have a Tim Hortons without fan favourites like French Vanilla and Iced Capp, but Dubai's menu offers many coffee options.
Some things that you can buy include:
- Spanish Latte
- Frozen Chocolate
- Iced Pistachio Latte
- Passion Fruit Cooler
- Kitkat Strawberry Iced Capp
- Tim's Shakers Biscuit
- Kitkat Chocolate Iced Capp
Timbits
Timbits in Dubai.
What are your favourite Timbit flavours? Apple Fritter, Sour Cream Glazed or an Old Fashion Glazed? Well, none of these options were available at the Tim Hortons I went to in Dubai.
The flavours that were available to me include Lotus Biscoff, Oreo, Honey Dip and Birthday Cake. I crave Lotus Biscoff desserts in Canada, so seeing that option at a Tim Hortons made my jaw drop!
Also, Timbits in Dubai are more expensive than in Canada. A multipack of 10 costs 14 Dirhams, around $5.10, compared to $3.50 in Toronto.
Other Desserts
Milk cake at a Tim Hortons in Dubai.
Besides their vast array of donuts, including Nutella and pistachio flavours, there were other desserts that looked absolutely delicious and quite unusual for a low-key Canadian coffee chain.
Customers can enjoy Nutella and chocolate pistachio crepes, saffron and pistachio milk cake, apple crumble cake, chocolate cake and so much more.
To be honest, Canada has got to up their game because I didn't even know a Tim Hortons could be so fancy. No wonder my grandmother loves it.
Final Thoughts
The interior of Tim Hortons in Dubai Mall.
Tim Hortons in Dubai is quite popular. The place was filled with many people, so I wondered why–especially since it was the busiest spot on the strip.
I concluded that I think it's simply because it's Canadian and cheaper than the other options in the area. The Canadian essence of the coffee shop remained as part of its identity. However, it merely had a makeover and became a fancy yet affordable place to hang out.
Nevertheless, the Canadian Tim Hortons has a lot to learn about Dubai's location because I'd definitely choose the Dubai Tims over the Canadian ones any day.