This TikToker's Tim Hortons Bagel & Cream Cheese Fail Is So Relatably Canadian (VIDEO)
They got a "slab" of cream cheese on the side.
When you order food from Tim Hortons, you assume it will come with the right amount of toppings and preassembled, right?
A TikToker shared what happened to them at Timmies after they asked for extra cream cheese on their bagel and the video has sparked a funny conversation about the cream cheese to bagel ratio.
In the video shared on Tuesday, TikToker @tokequeen showed their food order, which was a bagel with cream cheese and then panned to show an extra slab of cheese wrapped in wax paper.
"I asked for extra cream cheese on my bagel at Tim Hortons and was given a slab to put on by myself," the person wrote.
While the TikToker seemed more bothered by the fact that they had to spread the cream cheese on the bagel themselves, others started commenting on how much cheese they typically get with their bagels from the Canadian coffeehouse.
"Extra? They already give me half a block when I ask for cream cheese on a bagel," one person commented seemingly suggesting they always get too much of the spreadable cheese.
However, others shared that they can never get enough of the topping on their bagels.
"THE LAST 2 TIMES IVE ORDERED A BAGEL WITH CREAM CHEESE THEY DON'T GIVE ME ANY! I FEEL ROBBED," one person stated.
"When I go to my local Tim Hortons and ask for a bagel, they spray it with the scent of cream cheese," another TikToker commented.
Others questioned why people were bothered with the "slab" of cheese.
"Why are some people complaining, I would love for Tim Hortons to put cream cheese on my bagel and then give me an entire slab if I asked for extra," one person wrote.
Another said they would be "thankful" if they had it happen to them, to which the person who posted the video responded that they paid for that extra cheese and they've never in their life had to put it on themselves.
Then there were the people who just sounded straight up annoyed that the customer had to do some of the work.
"With tims it’s always 0% or 1000%," one person said while another wrote, "Its legit more work for them to give you a side slab than it is to just put it on the bagel. faaaaaaack timmies come on."
It's safe to say many Canadians can relate to the TikToker's bagel situation and a lot of people have strong opinions when it comes to the right amount of cream cheese.
