I Went To McDonald's In Dubai & These 6 Wild Menu Items Blew My Mind (VIDEO)
Canada is missing out!
McDonald's all around the world has various menus available to its customers. I recently went to Dubai to visit my family, and while I was there, I decided to check out the fast-food chain because I recently became the biggest fan of a McChicken Sandwich.
So, I let my cravings guide the way and ended up in a McDonald's that was much bigger than all the ones near me in Toronto, and there were a lot of things on the menu that blew my mind.
Fun fact: growing up, I didn't eat McDonald's because I watched Super Size Me and got scared. But after moving to Canada, the fast-food chain was a part of everyone's life, so naturally, it became a part of mine.
Do I regret it? No. But, should I cut down on the fries? Probably.
Anyways, here are six things I saw and tried at the Mcdonald's in Dubai that was so different than what we're used to in Canada.
Chicken Mac
Chicken Mac at McDonald's.
As I mentioned earlier, my newfound love is a McChicken Sandwich, something about the mayonnaise, lettuce and bread consistency makes everything about this burger drool-worthy.
Now, imagine my shock when I found out Dubai has one but better.
It's called Chicken Mac and it's literally a double McChicken sandwich with cheese.
Rating: 5/5
McArabia Chicken
McArabia Chicken
The McArabia Chicken wrap is not something I've seen anywhere other than the Middle East and it was odd to eat, mainly because it felt too healthy for a McDonald's meal.
The wrap has "two Halal grilled chicken patties with lettuce, tomatoes, onions and flavorful garlic sauce held together by Arabic bread."
It comes toasted too! So if you're craving a healthy alternative at McDonald's, this might be your best bet, but when I want McDonald's, I'm either going all in or nothing.
Rating: 2/5
Chicken Tenders
McDonald's Chicken Nuggets & Chicken Tenders.
Everyone loves McDonald's chicken nuggets, but do you think chicken tenders could be the next big thing?
I really do think it can be the next upgrade. The chicken tenders were low-key better than the nuggets, and nobody is going to change my mind about that.
They had the perfect crunchy coat and warm chicken inside, it felt like I was having chicken tenders from Jack Astor's — If you know, you know.
Oh, also, McDonald's Dubai had garlic dipping sauce, the kind you'd get at a shawarma spot and I was so happy about it.
Rating: 5/5
The Mushroom Chicken
The Mushroom Chicken.
The Mushroom Chicken is like nothing I've tasted at a McDonald's before because it felt super gourmet.
The sandwich is made with a "toasted fluffy sesame seed artisan split bun packed," which was so good to eat alone, along with "buttermilk chicken breast, melty emmental cheese, seasoned grilled mushroom, and a rich grilled black pepper mayonnaise."
Yes, this was a McDonald's sandwich, and it cost $9.48. A sandwich like that in Toronto would cost at least $20, no cap.
Rating: 3/5
McRoyale Burger
McRoyale Burger
Okay, kebab burger?
Now, it doesn't officially state that it's a kebab burger, but it tastes exactly like one.
The beef patty tasted different than the others I've had at McDonald's because it had a lot of spices. According to their website, the McRoyale Burger is a "beef patty accompanied by cheese, crispy lettuce, fresh tomatoes, onions, zesty pickles, and spread with mayonnaise, ketchup and mustard."
As much as I love kebabs, it felt odd eating a kebab-flavoured burger at McDonald's. This was definitely not one of my favourites.
Rating: 1/5
Chocolate Macaron
McCafe Chocolate Macaron.
I had to try one of their desserts to end the night. It was so hard to choose one, but I ended up getting a chocolate macaron.
Other options I found at the McCafé included a lotus cheesecake, tiramisu, brownies, and so much more.
However, even though macarons are considered a luxury dessert, McDonald's nailed the texture and flavour, it's like a Ladurée dupe.
Rating: 4/5