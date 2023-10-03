McDonald's Monopoly Is Back In Canada & Here Are All The Menu Items With A Sticker
Are you looking for the cheapest way to play? 👀👇.
McDonald's "Coast to Coast" Monopoly game is back in Canada and now is your chance to win some awesome prizes on your favourite McD's meals because we've rounded up every single menu item that'll give you a sticker and ranked them by price.
The McDonald's menu is filled with delicious and cheap foods, from a Junior Chicken to McNuggets, but you might be disappointed to find out that some of your favourite items don't come with a McDonald's Monopoly sticker. Luckily, we've done the homework for you and we've found every item that'll give you a chance to play the game.
The nationwide McDonald's Monopoly game will take place from October 3 to November 6, 2023 and you can win some fantastic prizes.
Now, it's worth noting that you don't need to buy anything from McDonald's to participate in the game. The hack is simple: mail a request instead of buying anything. To do that, you need to send an outer envelope with paid postage and your returning mailing address, and you must fulfill the requirements to achieve this.
How To Play McDonald's Monopoly With "No Purchase Necessary" #shortswww.youtube.com
But this doesn't mean it's your best option. You end up having to pay for postage, so it might just be easier and tastier to buy a meal.
To find out what your chances of winning are, you can check out the official rule book here, and it'll explain it more clearly.
Here's the lowdown of what items can get you Monopoly stickers at McDonald's Canada and the cost per item from cheapest to most expensive.
What items have McDonald's Monopoly stickers in 2023?
One Game Piece is affixed to the following specially marked food items:
Drinks:
- $1.83 for medium and $2.07 for large for hot McCafé beverages, which include Premium Roast Brewed Coffee, Tea, Mocha, Latte, Cappuccino, Americano and Hot Chocolate
- $2.35 for extra-large hot McCafé beverages, which include Premium Roast Brewed Coffee or Tea only
- $2.39 - $2.89 for medium and large Fountain Drinks
- $3.99 - $4.99 for medium and large Triple Thick Milkshakes
Food:
- $3.29 - Hash browns
- $4.79 - Egg McMuffin sandwich
- $4.79 - Bacon 'N Egg McMuffin sandwich
- $4.79 - Sausage 'N Egg McMuffin sandwich (excludes Sausage McMuffin sandwich)
- $4.89 - large Fries
- $4.99 - BLT Egg McMuffin sandwich
- $6.19 - McChicken sandwich
- $6.39 - Quarter Pounder sandwich
- $6.49 - Spicy Habanero McChicken sandwich
- $6.69 - McCrispy sandwich
- $6.79 - Big Mac sandwich
- $6.79 - Quarter Pounder with Cheese sandwich
- $6.99 - Spicy McCrispy sandwich
- $7.49 - Quarter Pounder BLT sandwich
- $8.39 - Bacon Deluxe McCrispy sandwich
- $8.69 - Spicy Bacon Deluxe McCrispy sandwich
- $8.99 -Double Big Mac sandwich
- $9.19 - Double Quarter Pounder with Cheese sandwich
- $9.19 - 10-piece Chicken McNuggets
- $9.99 - Double Quarter Pounder BLT sandwich
- $15.69 - Two Game Pieces are affixed to a specially marked 20-piece Chicken McNugget
What are the McDonald's Monopoly prizes in Canada?
For this year's game, you can win a whole lot of awesome things, which include, but are not limited to:
Collect to win prizes:
- $10,000 shopping spree at Leon's (27 available)
- $2,000 Hudson's Bay gift card (4 available)
- $5,000 prepaid card in Vanilla Visa (5 available)
- $25,000 cash (10 available)
- 2024 Chevrolet Trax RS (10 available)
- 5 million Avion points or $50,000 cash (6 available)
- Universal theme park vacation (15 available)
- RYOBI 40V HP Brushless 24" 2-Stage Snow Blower Kit (30 available)
- Pick 1 of 3 Polaris (4 available)
Instant Win Pack Prizes:
- Keurig K-SupremeTM & McCafé Coffee Bundle (1,000 available)
- $10,000 cash (10 available)
- $25 Toys "R" Us gift card (5,000 available)
- $50 Toys "R" Us gift card (2,000 available)
- $100 Toys "R" Us gift card (500 available)
- $500 Toys "R" Us gift card (50 available)
- $50 Vanilla Visa prepaid card (500 available)
- $20 Uber Eats eGift code (10,000 available)
- $20 Skip eGift code (10,000 available)
- $20 DoorDash eGift code (10,000 available)
- Coleman Outdoor Camping Package (90 available)
- One Year Subscription to Paramount+ (3,000 available)
- Graco Modes Adventure Stroller Wagon (170 available)
- Flowers and Gifts for a year (25 available)
- My Custom Chairs outdoor patio package (33 available)
- $50 Michaels gift card (1,000 available)
Prize Draws
- $10,000 Home Theatre Package from Leons (1 available)
- Free groceries for a year (up to $10,000) from Walmart (1 available)
- Autographed Connor McDavid Edmonton Oilers jersey (1 available)
- My Custom Sports Chair McD's branded chair pack (1 available)
- $2,000 Hudson's bay gift card (1 available)
- $10,000 cash to keep or donate to Ronald McDonald House Charities (1 available)
- RYOBI Power Bundle (1 available)
There's also so much more within these and other categories, in addition to all the instant food prizes you can win.
You can check out all the prizes available in Canada this year on the McDonald's website here.
How does McDonald's Monopoly work in Canada?
McDonald's Monopoly Game Board.
The basis of the game is that you must collect game pieces to fill up your Monopoly board, and in most cases you win by completing a full set of properties on the board. Typically there will be one rare game piece in each set, so you might get two-out-of-three in many cases and not win the prize.
However, there are also plenty of instant win game stickers and you can also play by using the McD's App.
There are three official ways to play the McDonald's Monopoly game in Canada in 2023.
- Obtain a potential instant win game stamp
- Obtain collect to win game stamps that comprise a potential winning combo
- Use the game code on any game stamp in the McD's App for in-app play for a chance to win more prizes
You don't need a physical game board to play. Instead, everything is done in-app, but if you want to use it for fun, you can download the board here.
Also, it's worth noting that there's no limit to the number of prizes you can win. However, only residents of Canada can play the game.
In-app play ends on November 27 and prizes must be redeemed by November 30, 2023.
Make sure to download the McD's App before you head to your local McDonald's to get a game piece.