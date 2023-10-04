You Can Play McDonald's Monopoly In Canada Without Buying Anything From The Menu
There really is no purchase necessary for McDonald's Monopoly! 🍟
McDonald's Monopoly is back across Canada and you probably know about getting game pieces by ordering menu items but you might not know that you can play without buying anything.
So, here's what you need to know about this game at McDonald's, including how to play without ordering from the menu and what prizes you could win!
Monopoly is happening at the fast-food chain's restaurants across the country from now until Monday, November 6, 2023.
You can get a game piece by going to a participating McDonald's location in Canada and purchasing a food or drink item, while supplies last.
One game piece is on these specially marked McDonald's menu items:
- medium and large hot McCafé beverages — Premium Roast Brewed Coffee, tea, mocha, latte, cappuccino, americano and hot chocolate
- extra-large hot McCafé beverages — Premium Roast Brewed Coffee or tea only
- medium and large fountain drinks
- medium and large Triple Thick Milkshake
- Big Mac
- Double Big Mac
- Quarter Pounder
- Quarter Pounder with Cheese
- Double Quarter Pounder with Cheese
- Quarter Pounder BLT
- Double Quarter Pounder BLT
- McChicken
- Spicy Habanero McChicken
- McCrispy
- Spicy McCrispy
- Bacon Deluxe McCrispy
- Spicy Bacon Deluxe McCrispy
- 10-piece Chicken McNuggets
- McMuffin sandwiches — Egg McMuffin, BLT Egg McMuffin, Bacon 'N Egg McMuffin and Sausage 'N Egg McMuffin
- large fries
- hash brown
Also, two game pieces are on specially marked 20-piece Chicken McNuggets.
New to McDonald's Monopoly this year is "Double Play," which lets you peel on menu item packs to reveal a property or an instant win prize and peel a game piece in the app to win more prizes.
Have you ever seen the "no purchase necessary" disclaimer for this game and thought to yourself, "How is that even possible?"
Well, here's how you can play McDonald's Monopoly in Canada without buying anything.
You can request a game piece — without ordering a menu item at a McDonald's location — by mailing a request in a postage-paid outer envelope.
Your complete return mailing address needs to be included on the outer envelope.
Then, within the outer envelope, there must be one self-addressed envelope with your complete mailing address on it and return postage.
You have to mail the outer envelope to this address:
- 2023 Monopoly "Coast to Coast" Game at McDonald's Game Piece Request, P.O. Box 12491, Saint John, New Brunswick, Canada, E2L 5E7
Any request you mail has to be postmarked no later than Monday, November 6, 2023, and be received at the address no later than Monday, November 13, 2023.
While supplies last, one game piece that has two game stamps will be mailed back to you.
There are millions of McDonald's Monopoly prizes that you can get on game pieces from menu items, through the app and through mail-in requests.
That includes $2,000 Hudson's Bay gift cards, $5,000 Visa prepaid cards, $25,000 cash, Universal Theme Park vacations, $20 Uber Eats eGift codes, $50 Walmart gift cards, Sunwing vacations, MyMcDonald’s Rewards points, Big Macs weekly for a year, and more.
You'll need to have the McDonald's app to be able to redeem any prizes you win that are not food prizes.
McDonald's Monopoly prizes have to be redeemed by 11:59 p.m. on Friday, November 27, 2023.
Good luck!
