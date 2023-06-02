These Are The Cheapest Fast Food Meals You Can Buy In Canada & It's Hard To Beat $7 Eats
All the cheap eats you need. 🍔👇
Ordering fast food is a regular part of a lot of Canadian's day-to-day existence, but picking what to order can be incredibly difficult.
With affordability at the top of mind for many, the pressure of making an economic decision is an added concern.
So, to help you in your fast food munching, Narcity looked at the menus of some of Canada's biggest fast food chains and found some of the cheapest combos and meals you can get.
The parameters for this rundown were the following: We looked at regular menu items and combos, so nothing from the kid's menu!
For this article, a combo or meal counts as a main, side and drink. For each option, the cheapest available was chosen — which equals a lot of fries.
And, this is also with the current prices with no coupons, promos or deals. So, if you want things to get cheaper, you should keep your eye out for any sales that might come out.
Of course, as with any rundown of prices, the exact amounts and what is available to you will vary by location, so double-check your local restaurant to see what would be a good option for you.
Without further ado, here are some of the cheapest fast food meals you can grab from major Canada-wide chains, starting from the most expensive to the least.
Mary Brown's Chicken
The Big Mary Combo
Price: $13.21
The most expensive major fast food chain you can check out in Canada is the Newfoundland & Labrador-based fried chicken chain Mary Brown's.
With this combo, you get a drink from their signature Big Mary sandwich which is a piece of fried chicken accompanied by mayo, lettuce and a light fluffy bun. The taters — potato wedges for the uninitiated — are crispy outside and soft inside and are a great compliment to the sandwich.
And while this is the most expensive combo on this list, it is an incredibly tasty sandwich and could very well be worth the money.
Wendy's
Chicken Strips Combo
Price: $11.74
Wendy's is known around the world for their quality burgers, but did you know they also have chicken strips? And while not the cheapest option among all of these, it is still pretty reasonable for lunch or dinner.
With this combo, you can get yourself a few chicken strips, some fries and a drink for less than $12 — with a dipping sauce of course.
And considering how famous Wendy's is, it's a really good deal.
But, of course, it's not the best option on this list.
Popeyes
8 Piece Chicken Nugget Combo
Price: $11.85
And the chicken train continues! While their chicken sandwich combo didn't make the cut, you can still get some Popeyes chicken nuggets, along with a drink and sides, for a pretty reasonable price.
With this combo, you can get eight of their boneless chicken nuggets with your choice of a dipping sauce, of which there are too many to list, their Cajun fries, a buttermilk biscuit and a drink.
So, while it's one of the most expensive items on this list, it might be the one with the greatest amount of value when you consider that you get both fries and a biscuit!
Harvey's
The Chicken Nugget Combo
Price: $10.84
This is a bit of a disappointing answer for Harvey's, as they're famous for their burgers, but you can't discredit some good old-fashioned nuggies.
With this meal, you get a five-piece of nuggets and your choice of sauce for your main, a side of regular fries and your option of a drink.
And while a lot of the fun of Harvey's is getting a burger, it also is nice to not spend the extra money on lunch.
A&W
Buddy Burger Combo
Price: $8.79
This next item on the list is nearly $2 cheaper than Harvey's and is a great option for lunch or dinner. When ordering this, you get their buddy burger, which is a small burger, almost like a slider, that comes with onions, pickles, ketchup and condiments.
The combo gives you the option of fries, onion rings, poutine or sweet potato fries, with regular fries being the cheapest option.
You can also opt for a bunch of drinks from fountain pop to coffee, with a lot of them being the same price.
And while, yes the burger itself is on the smaller size, you can't deny this pretty affordable price point for the whole shebang.
Burger King
Hamburger combo
Price: $8.58
BK coming in from the top rope! A bit of an unsung hero in the world of fast food, but they've got a pretty rad hamburger combo for a good price.
With this meal, you get medium fries and a medium fountain drink, as well as one of Burger King's famous flame-grilled burgers topped with pickles, mustard and ketchup.
Now that's a genuine steal and looks like it'll be a great amount of food for any hungry Canadian. Plus, it's a great option if you're more hungry than the A&W Buddy Burger.
Tim Hortons
Soup with a hashbrown and drink
Price: $7.90
While this wasn't an official combo offered by the Tim Hortons app, this amalgamation of items does equal a pretty good meal.
Of course, Tim Hortons isn't exactly the same type of place as McDonald's and the others here, but it still gives us a nice affordable meal for less than $8.
With the soup, you have a ton of options from chicken noodle to chilli and cream of broccoli. Wash that down with a coffee, their cheapest drink, and a hashbrown and you've got something going.
This could easily be an affordable lunch or maybe even dinner!
McDonald's
Hamburger with fries and a drink
Price: $6.76
And one of the kings of fast food takes the affordability crown.
For less than $7, you get get a McDonald's burger with small fries and a drink and be on your merry way. If there is a cheaper chain out there, we haven't heard about it!
The burger comes with a bun, a patty, onions, and pickles with ketchup and mustard, complimented nicely by their iconic french fries and a cool fountain drink.
And while it's not as big as something like a Quarter Pounder, it's really hard to argue against such a good price.
So, hopefully with this run down you can go out and enjoy some tasty fast food without breaking the bank.