I Tried Fries From Canada's Top Fast Food Chains & One Restaurant Blew McDonald's Away
I ranked them from worst to best! 🍟👀
This Opinion article is part of a Narcity Media series. The views expressed are the author's own and do not necessarily reflect the views of Narcity Media.
It's National French Fry Day, also known as Friday Eve, because it's Thursday! But do you know what that means? You can score a deal and eat a large bag of fries without feeling guilty because you're celebrating a fry-tastic occasion.
As a result of this celebratory event, fast food companies like Burger King and Wendy's are giving out fries for $1 to encourage others to take part in the festivities, although McDonald's Canada chose not participate this year.
Nevertheless, our form of celebrating National French Fry Day is putting all your favourite fast food spots into a taste test to tell you which big chain restaurant has the best french fries.
In my group of friends, I always hear people say that McDonald's is the best at nearly everything fast food related, and I've always agreed, until today.
I went on a French fry mission, just in time for National French Fry Day, to tell you who makes the best batch of fries and the results left me shocked.
French fries from top fast food chains in Canada.Mira Nabulsi | Narcity
I tried fries, with no ketchup or dipping sauces, from McDonald's, Burger King, A&W and Wendy's. I ordered all in person rather than from delivery apps to give them each their chance to play this game fairly.
Also, I am a fry enthusiast — is that a thing? I love everything about fries, which includes their taste, outside crunch, soft interior, the different added flavours, and their perfection in accompanying other foods like burgers and steak. Fries are simply the best.
Here's how the French fries taste test played out and how I ranked them from worst to best.
A&W French Fries
A&W French fries.
Price: $4.19 for regular-size of Russet Thick-Cut Fries
I'm sad to say that A&W had the worst fries in my book because it seems to be quite a popular underdog. If people aren't talking about McDonald's around me, they are usually planning their A&W visit. But to be honest, the fries did not live up to the hype.
My initial thought was it tasted like cardboard... sorry not sorry.
The fries that I got were not salted enough and were not hot. Rather, the A&W fries lay more on the cool side of the spectrum, which made me believe they've been sitting out for a while, even though I waited 5 minutes to get them and there weren't other people around.
A word I can use to describe A&W's fries is dry. I felt like I needed to gulp water afterwards just to push them down my throat. Their dryness adds more evidence to my "they've been sitting out" theory, which I think is 80% true.
Score: 1/5
Wendy's French Fries
Wendy's French fries.
Price: $2.93 for Wendy's small Natural Cut Fries.
At first sight, I thought Wendy's would be the winner of this competition, but after having my first few bites, the fries quickly disappointed me.
The fries were not crispy, they were soggy. It also tasted like there was no flavour and I could taste the packaging they were in instead.
Unlike A&W, the fries at Wendy's had so much salt on them that every time I licked my lips, I would just taste the salt from them.
However, out of all the other spots I went to around the same time, Wendy's was the only one with a lineup, which caught me by surprise.
I had to wait around 5 minutes to get my small order of fries, and I saw them making it, meaning there was a high turnaround.
Regardless, they weren't my favourite, but they tasted fresher than A&W.
Score: 3/5
McDonald's French Fries
McDonald's fries.
Price: $2.61 for a small-sized McDonald's World Famous Fries
Okay, before this taste test, I would have told you that McDonald's has the best fries in the world and no one can beat it. Now? I'm not so sure.
McDonald's is one of the most popular fast-food chains in the world, and while there are plenty of burgers to talk about, most fans rave about their French fries.
Why? Because their fries are perfectly crispy, their thickness is optimal, and they are easy to eat. They also have a bunch of dipping sauces to choose from that are delicious to dip your fries in.
When I grabbed fresh McDonald's fries on Wednesday, they had the perfect balance of not too salty and not too crispy.
They were also hot, which made the experience even more delightful. Their thin features make eating them a lot more enjoyable too.
Even though this battle was a close one for me, I don't think McDonald's is the winner of this competition.
Score: 4/5
Burger King French Fries
Burger King fries.
Price: $4.49 for medium Burger King French fries.
McDonald's fans, please hear me out before you come at me.
Growing up, I was a Burger King fan. In the Middle East, it was low-key the most popular fast food spot, in my experience. But, after moving to Canada, I realized it wasn't discussed as much. I think it's because there aren't as many locations, so convenience is a toughy.
But, on Wednesday, on my French fry mission, I tasted the fresh goodness of a Burger King fry and I can't get over how much I've been missing out.
I waited around 2 minutes before receiving my order of fries and they were so hot and fresh I could smell them while they were being handed to me.
Each fry was thicker than the McDonald's one. The outer coating was so crunchy and the inside was super soft and moist. Also, their packaging was so convenient to carry and eat from, but I could also set it on the table without it falling.
In my notes, I literally described Burger King's fries as "WOW," and that's as accurate as I can be.
Unfortunately, only three Burger King locations exist in Toronto's downtown core. Still, they are available on delivery apps, so if you're craving junk food but looking for something new, trust me and get Burger King — you won't regret it.
Score: 5/5