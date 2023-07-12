McDonald's Is Skipping Canada On Free Fry Day But Wendy's & Burger King Have $1 Deals
You're not going to have to wait until Friday to partake in Fry Day this year!
Several fast food chains are celebrating National French Fry Day, July 13, with week-long deals on their French fries, with some costing you only $1.
Fast food giants Wendy's and Burger King are each holding promos this week in Canada, and you can expect to jump through a few minor hoops if you want to get a good deal on their fries.
McDonald's Canada has given away free fries on National French Fry Day in the past, but a spokesperson for the company told Narcity that it won't be participating in the fun this time. That's bad news for Canadians, because McDonald's in The U.S. is still handing out fresh fries on the big day.
Still, cheap fries from two chains is nothing to scoff at!
For Wendy's Canada, you actually have more than just a single day to get some salty hot crispy fries. From July 10 to July 16, Canadians can get a large order of fries for only $1 in celebration of National French Fry Day.
To take advantage of the deal, all you need to do is download the Wendy's Rewards App to get in on the French fries fun. And, as previously mentioned, you have the entire week to get your cheap fries.
As for Burger King, they are also having a week-long celebration of those crispy potato sticks running from July 10 to 15. If that sounds like something you'd be into, they're available for pickup only, which you can do via the mobile app or their website.
To make the Burger King promo even more customizable, you can get any size of fries for $1, either small, medium or large, so be sure to get your order in before the promo ends.
It seems that if you're looking for a deal on French fries, you're going to need to forgo the iconic McDonald's ones and give Wendy's or Burger King a try.
So, get out and enjoy some cheap fast food in Canada to celebrate National French Fry Day!
This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.