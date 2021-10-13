You Can Now Get Free Fries At Wendy's If They're Not Perfect Enough The First Time
They're allegedly better than McDonald's fries. 👀
Is there anything more disappointing than ordering a batch of french fries only to find them cold and soggy?
Wendy's seems to understand the struggle because on Wednesday, October 13, the company released a statement saying that its new Hot & Crispy Fries can be replaced at U.S. locations totally free of charge if they don't meet your lofty fry standards.
"The Hot & Crispy Guarantee is Wendy's way of doubling down on fries, our most important side offering," said Wendy's U.S. Chief Marketing Officer Carl Loredo.
"If your fries aren't hot and crispy when you receive them, we'll replace them, no questions asked. This guarantee is an expression of the trust we've built with our customers, assuring a high-quality, crave-able experience every time," Loredo added.
Twenty different types of potatoes were tested for the reinvited fry, according to the release, and they note that the structure of the new fry is perfect for dipping in sauces and ice cream, which is always a delicious sweet and salty treat.
The company also said that its fries are "a cut above the rest," with "2:1" people in a national taste test preferring Wendy's new fries to McDonald's current offering.