You Can Play McDonald's Monopoly Without Actually Buying Anything Thanks To This Hack

No purchase necessary! 🍟💸

You Can Play McDonald's Monopoly Without Actually Buying Anything Thanks To This Hack
McDonaldsCanada | Twitter, Jason Woodhead | Flickr

It's officially McDonald's Monopoly time in Canada and there's a hack that lets you play the game without having to spend money buying something!

The annual event began on October 5, and you can find game pieces on specially-marked food and beverage items including hot McCafé beverages, Big Macs, McNuggets and large fries at locations across the country until November 8 or until supplies last.

However, you don't actually need to buy a food or beverage item in order to get a game piece; instead, you can mail a request. To do that, you need to send an outer envelope with paid postage and your returning mailing address on it.

Inside the outer envelope, you need to include one self-addressed envelope with your complete mailing address and postage on it. Then the outer envelope must be mailed to 2021 MONOPOLY "Coast To Coast" Game at McDonald's Game Piece Request, P.O. Box 1027, Saint John, New Brunswick, Canada, E2L 4E3.

Any requests for game pieces — you can only do one per outer envelope — have to be sent by November 8 and must arrive at the McDonald's Monopoly mailing address by November 15.

One game piece that has two game stamps will be mailed back for every request that meets the requirements. Good luck!

Canadians Can Get A Free McDonald's Coffee Today & Here's How

Do you need any room for milk?

Colin Temple | Dreamstime, Natalia Buia | Narcity

Feeling a little sluggish this morning? In honour of National Coffee Day, McDonald's wants to encourage Canadians to take a coffee break today — on the house!

I Tried McDonald's New Spicy Chicken McNuggets For The First Time & Here's What I Thought

These probably aren't gonna feature on Hot Ones anytime soon. 😬

Cormac O'Brien | Narcity, Cormac O'Brien | Narcity

That's right, McDonald's fans, it's finally here — no, not McPizza, but the company's Spicy Chicken McNuggets have come to Canada.

After teasing the product drop (with hilarious results), McDonald's launched the nuggets up north on August 31, 2021, and two weeks later I finally got my hands on a ten-piece pack to test them out for myself.

This Viral TikTok Hack Shows You've Been Opening Ketchup Packets Wrong Your Whole Life

A game changer! 🍟

cookiterica | TikTok, cookiterica | TikTok

If you've ever struggled with dipping your fries in ketchup while in a car, here's a TikTok hack about how to open ketchup packets that will probably change your life.

TikToker @cookiterica posted a video that shows a way of tearing ketchup packets down the entirety of the long side instead of just ripping it open at the top.

A Man Has Died In A Tragic McDonald's Drive-Thru Accident In Vancouver

He was just trying to reach for his bank card.

Yncohen | Dreamstime, Kevinbrine | Dreamstime

Vancouver Police are investigating a fatal accident that took place at a McDonald's drive-thru in Vancouver on Wednesday, September 8.

According to police, a man was at the Main Street and Terminal Avenue drive-thru location when, after paying for his food, he dropped his bank card.

