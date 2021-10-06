You Can Play McDonald's Monopoly Without Actually Buying Anything Thanks To This Hack
No purchase necessary! 🍟💸
It's officially McDonald's Monopoly time in Canada and there's a hack that lets you play the game without having to spend money buying something!
The annual event began on October 5, and you can find game pieces on specially-marked food and beverage items including hot McCafé beverages, Big Macs, McNuggets and large fries at locations across the country until November 8 or until supplies last.
However, you don't actually need to buy a food or beverage item in order to get a game piece; instead, you can mail a request. To do that, you need to send an outer envelope with paid postage and your returning mailing address on it.
Inside the outer envelope, you need to include one self-addressed envelope with your complete mailing address and postage on it. Then the outer envelope must be mailed to 2021 MONOPOLY "Coast To Coast" Game at McDonald's Game Piece Request, P.O. Box 1027, Saint John, New Brunswick, Canada, E2L 4E3.
Any requests for game pieces — you can only do one per outer envelope — have to be sent by November 8 and must arrive at the McDonald's Monopoly mailing address by November 15.
One game piece that has two game stamps will be mailed back for every request that meets the requirements. Good luck!