McDonald's Canada Is Ditching Single-Use Plastic But The Iconic McFlurry Spoon Is Staying

Say goodbye to plastic cutlery, stir sticks and straws!

McDonald's Canada Is Ditching Single-Use Plastic But The Iconic McFlurry Spoon Is Staying
@mcdonaldscanada | Instagram, @mcdonaldscanada | Instagram

It's officially the end of the road for single-use plastic straws, stir sticks and cutlery at McDonald's Canada, but the traditional McFlurry spoon will be sticking around.

The fast-food retailer announced on October 7 that it will introduce wooden cutlery, wooden stir sticks and paper straws to replace single-use plastics at its more than 1,400 locations in Canada by December 2021.

It has already started to roll out wooden stir sticks, with wooden cutlery and paper straws set to be introduced sometime in October. McDonald's Canada said the last time a plastic straw is used at its locations is expected to be in December 2021.

Despite this push to reduce plastic use, the switch to wooden cutlery doesn't include McFlurry spoons.

McDonald's isn't the only retailer in Canada to ditch plastic recently, as Starbucks has introduced strawless lids for cold drinks and replaced plastic straws with paper ones. Tim Hortons has also gotten rid of plastic straws and made food wrappers paper-based instead of plastic-lined so they're 100% recyclable.

At the beginning of 2021, McDonald's, Starbucks and Tim Hortons were all ranked as some of the worst companies for the environment based on toxic chemicals in products and packaging.

