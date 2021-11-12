Trending Tags

McDonald's Canada Is Launching A New Rewards Program & Here's How To Use It

You earn points on every purchase! 🍟

McDonald's Canada Is Launching A New Rewards Program & Here's How To Use It
Lisa Belmonte | Narcity, @mcdonaldscanada | Instagram

For any die-hard fans out there, McDonald's Canada is dropping a brand new rewards program soon that will get you free food and drinks.

On November 16, the points-based MyMcDonald's Rewards program is officially launching across Canada so you can start earning points on every menu item and 100 points for every $1 spent excluding delivery orders.

You need to download the McDonald's app and register and activate your account. Then you scan or say your code when ordering at McDonald's locations or complete a mobile order and you'll get points.

With this program, there are different tiers for free items kind of like Tims Rewards. The first tier requires 2,000 points and includes any size hot or iced coffee or a vanilla cone while the fifth tier requires 14,000 points and includes a Big Mac Extra Value Meal.

You can move up through the tiers by earning more points.

MyMcDonald's Rewards is replacing the current McDonald's Rewards program that's on the official app, where you get digital punches on hot drinks and fries. Anyone who used that program has until February 28, 2022, to redeem any existing rewards they had earned.

McDonald's Mariah Carey Menu Offers Free Food For 12 Days So WTF Is She Doing In The Ocean

All I want for Christmas are some answers!

@mariahcarey | Instagram, @mcdonalds | Instagram

All Mariah Carey wants for Christmas this year is for people to try out the "Mariah Menu" at McDonald's — but why she needs to be standing in a computer-generated ocean for that is still unclear.

In a holiday season ad released on November 10, the singer announced that she has teamed up with McDonald's for 12 days of giveaways for people who spend more than $1 on the fast-food giant's app.

McDonald's $1 Coffees Are Back This Month So You Can Save On Your Morning Cup Of Joe

On now until November 21! ☕

@mcdonalds | Instagram @mcdonaldscanada | Instagram

Narcity may receive a small commission if you purchase something we recommend in this article, which was created by the Narcity Shop team. Items are in stock and prices are confirmed at the time of publishing, but they can change at any time.

From now until November 21, you can get your morning coffee for just a dollar at participating McDonald's Canada locations.

​Adele Says She Gets The Same McDonald's Order At Least Once A Week Like An Absolute Legend

🎶Hello from the drive-thru lane 🎶

Adele | Instagram, Luckydoor | Dreamstime

Adele just revealed her ideal last meal on Earth and honestly, we're lovin' it.

The singer told British Vogue that she's got a weakness for McDonald's, so much so that she likes to visit the golden arches at least once a week.

McDonald's Canada Prices Were Compared To Other Countries & We've Got It Pretty Good Here

You won't believe how expensive Big Macs are in other countries. 🍔

Noa80 | Dreamstime, @mcdonaldscanada | Instagram

If you've ever wondered how costly McDonald's Canada is compared to other places in the world, someone actually did the math and figured it all out.

A new study by Expensivity revealed the price of popular McDonald's menu items in countries around the world and how affordable it is to buy from the fast-food retailer. As it turns out, Canada is the 19th most expensive country for large fries and the 32nd most expensive for a Big Mac.

