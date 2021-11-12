McDonald's Canada Is Launching A New Rewards Program & Here's How To Use It
You earn points on every purchase! 🍟
For any die-hard fans out there, McDonald's Canada is dropping a brand new rewards program soon that will get you free food and drinks.
On November 16, the points-based MyMcDonald's Rewards program is officially launching across Canada so you can start earning points on every menu item and 100 points for every $1 spent excluding delivery orders.
You need to download the McDonald's app and register and activate your account. Then you scan or say your code when ordering at McDonald's locations or complete a mobile order and you'll get points.
With this program, there are different tiers for free items kind of like Tims Rewards. The first tier requires 2,000 points and includes any size hot or iced coffee or a vanilla cone while the fifth tier requires 14,000 points and includes a Big Mac Extra Value Meal.
You can move up through the tiers by earning more points.
MyMcDonald's Rewards is replacing the current McDonald's Rewards program that's on the official app, where you get digital punches on hot drinks and fries. Anyone who used that program has until February 28, 2022, to redeem any existing rewards they had earned.