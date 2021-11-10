Trending Tags

Mariah Carey Teams Up With McDonald's For Christmas & WTF Is She Doing In The Ocean

All I want for Christmas are some answers!

@mariahcarey | Instagram, @mcdonalds | Instagram

All Mariah Carey wants for Christmas this year is for people to try out the "Mariah Menu" at McDonald's — but why she needs to be standing in a computer-generated ocean for that is still unclear.

In a holiday season ad released on November 10, the singer announced that she has teamed up with McDonald's for 12 days of giveaways for people who spend more than $1 on the fast-food giant's app.

Mariah Carey Wants You to Try The Mariah Menu | McDonald's www.youtube.com

With her quintessential Christmas tune "All I Want For Christmas Is You" playing in the background of the video, Mariah says, "Yes, darlings, I got my holiday wish this year: my very own menu from one of my absolute faves."

The freebies for U.S. customers start on December 13 and there will be a daily special — from the classic cheeseburger and Big Mac to soft-baked chocolate chip cookies and McDonald's warm apple pie.

But some people were quick to critique the ad.

The ocean vibe really caught peoples' attention.

While others commented on the graphic design.

Either way, if you're a McDonald's fan, you're about to experience 12 days of Christmas deliciousness!

From now until November 21, you can get your morning coffee for just a dollar at participating McDonald's Canada locations.

