Mariah Carey Teams Up With McDonald's For Christmas & WTF Is She Doing In The Ocean
All I want for Christmas are some answers!
All Mariah Carey wants for Christmas this year is for people to try out the "Mariah Menu" at McDonald's — but why she needs to be standing in a computer-generated ocean for that is still unclear.
In a holiday season ad released on November 10, the singer announced that she has teamed up with McDonald's for 12 days of giveaways for people who spend more than $1 on the fast-food giant's app.
Mariah Carey Wants You to Try The Mariah Menu | McDonald's www.youtube.com
With her quintessential Christmas tune "All I Want For Christmas Is You" playing in the background of the video, Mariah says, "Yes, darlings, I got my holiday wish this year: my very own menu from one of my absolute faves."
The freebies for U.S. customers start on December 13 and there will be a daily special — from the classic cheeseburger and Big Mac to soft-baked chocolate chip cookies and McDonald's warm apple pie.
But some people were quick to critique the ad.
this looks like something i curated in my high school computer graphics classhttps://twitter.com/mcdonalds/status/1458454085326282757\u00a0\u2026— Lexi Featherston\u2122\ufe0f (@Lexi Featherston\u2122\ufe0f) 1636560942
The ocean vibe really caught peoples' attention.
brb putting on my ballgown to eat McNuggets in the middle of the Atlantichttps://twitter.com/mcdonalds/status/1458454085326282757\u00a0\u2026— melissa kravitz hoeffner (@melissa kravitz hoeffner) 1636572807
While others commented on the graphic design.
Either way, if you're a McDonald's fan, you're about to experience 12 days of Christmas deliciousness!