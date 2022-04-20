McDonald's Canada Dropped Nostalgic New Merch & It's A Major '90s Throwback (PHOTOS)
Are we lovin' those prices though? 🍟
Calling all McDonald's Canada fans, the fast-food chain has launched a line of merch and it's such a '90s throwback that it might make you nostalgic.
The limited-edition collection that dropped on April 19 is in collaboration with Peace Collective, a Toronto-based clothing label, and offers t-shirts, sweatshirts, hoodies and more.
For the first time ever, the iconic McDonaldland characters including Grimace, Hamburglar and Mayor McCheese, are featured on merch items!
According to McDonald's Canada, a portion of the proceeds of every sale from the collection will support Ronald McDonald House Charities Canada and families with sick children all over the country.
The new limited-edition merch collection is available while supplies last until May 11, aka McHappy Day.
The most expensive item is the varsity jacket which costs $320.
It's red with yellow sleeves and features McDonaldland characters on the back.
You can also get McNugget hoodies for $85, joggers with McDonaldland characters for $80, crewnecks with McDonaldland characters for $75 and t-shirts with McDonaldland characters for $45.
The joggers have the Ronald McDonald, Hamburglar or Grimace on the upper thigh and the t-shirts have Hamburglar, Birdie or Mayor McCheese coming out of the chest pocket.
There are also tote bags for $35, toques for $30, a keychain for $12 and enamel pins for $12.
Back on April Fools' Day, the joke that McDonald's Canada played was about the launch of the "Millennial Happy Meal" and it was super '90s.
While it was a prank, maybe it was also a secret hint at the throwback merch collection that would be coming out later in the month!