McDonald's Canada Dropped Nostalgic New Merch & It's A Major '90s Throwback (PHOTOS)

Are we lovin' those prices though? 🍟

McDonald's x Peace Collective merch featuring Grimace, Ronald McDonald and Hamburglar.

Calling all McDonald's Canada fans, the fast-food chain has launched a line of merch and it's such a '90s throwback that it might make you nostalgic.

The limited-edition collection that dropped on April 19 is in collaboration with Peace Collective, a Toronto-based clothing label, and offers t-shirts, sweatshirts, hoodies and more.

For the first time ever, the iconic McDonaldland characters including Grimace, Hamburglar and Mayor McCheese, are featured on merch items!

According to McDonald's Canada, a portion of the proceeds of every sale from the collection will support Ronald McDonald House Charities Canada and families with sick children all over the country.

The new limited-edition merch collection is available while supplies last until May 11, aka McHappy Day.

The most expensive item is the varsity jacket which costs $320.

It's red with yellow sleeves and features McDonaldland characters on the back.

You can also get McNugget hoodies for $85, joggers with McDonaldland characters for $80, crewnecks with McDonaldland characters for $75 and t-shirts with McDonaldland characters for $45.

The joggers have the Ronald McDonald, Hamburglar or Grimace on the upper thigh and the t-shirts have Hamburglar, Birdie or Mayor McCheese coming out of the chest pocket.

There are also tote bags for $35, toques for $30, a keychain for $12 and enamel pins for $12.

Back on April Fools' Day, the joke that McDonald's Canada played was about the launch of the "Millennial Happy Meal" and it was super '90s.

While it was a prank, maybe it was also a secret hint at the throwback merch collection that would be coming out later in the month!

