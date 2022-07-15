The McDonald's Canada Menu Is Surprisingly Different To The US & Here's What's Unique To Each
Canadians are missing out on some snacks! 🇨🇦
McDonald's USA MenuMcDonald's USA MenuMicky D's, McD's, Don's — whatever you call it, McDonald's is one of the most popular fast food chains in both Canada and the United States.
And interestingly enough, the two national McDonald's menus actually have some major differences when you cross the 49th parallel.
While you can still obviously get iconic staples like a Big Mac or a Quarter Pounder in both countries, there are a few items on the menus that are regionally specific.
Matter of fact, some items that you thought were ubiquitous across all McDonald's locations, are actually only in Canada — and vice versa.
And, of course, with the complicated nature of franchises with chains like this, this list is not 100% ironclad, so there is a good chance that some of the items bleed over the border every once in a while.
However, generally, from chicken sandwiches to breakfast items, Canadian and American McDonald's are worlds apart in some places.
McDonald's Canada Menu
Egg BLT McMuffin
The Egg BLT McMuffin
A McMuffin in the morning hits hard. And Canada has its very own souped-up version.
While you can get your bacon, egg and English muffin fix, this BLT version adds a bit of greenery, tomato and a sauce as well.
Ain't a bad breakfast option!
Poutine
A box of poutine.
What's more Canadian than poutine? It wouldn't be a complete list if it didn't feature McDonald's own fries, gravy and cheese-curd-y snack.
If you're in Quebec, you can also try the more wild Spicy Buffalo Chicken Poutine. And yes, it's exactly what it sounds like.
Both come in regular and large sizes.
Spicier Szeuchan McChicken
The Spicier Szeuchan McChicken.
It seems that maybe Canadians have a bit of a spice tolerance.
This "spicier" sandwich is the second spicy option after the Spicy Habernero McChicken and before the Spiciest Ghost Pepper McChicken. All of which are only available in Canada.
With its crispy chicken, lettuce and hot Szechuan sauce, why not give it a go and feel the heat?
The McWrap
A chicken and bacon McWrap.
A limited-time option in the USA is here to stay in Canada and there are three varieties to choose from.
You can choose from a caesar, chicken and bacon and ranch McWrap in Canada, all of which also come with a crispy or grilled option for the chicken.
Jealous, America?
Smarties McFlurry
A Smarties McFlurry.
For those who didn't know, Smarties are a Canada-only candy so it makes sense that you would only get this delicious ice-creamy dessert in the Great White North.
If you haven't had this one before, it's soft-serve ice-cream blended up with some candy-coated chocolatey Smarties. A great hot weather treat.
McDonald's USA Menu
The Big Breakfast
The Big Breakfast.
Perfect for anyone looking for that classic breakfast experience, but at a McDonald's price.
This US-specific item comes with biscuits, sausages, scrambled eggs and hashbrowns.
You can also get yourself a version that comes with hotcakes and syrup if you want that sweet-vs-salty action.
Spicy Deluxe Chicken Sandwich
The Spicy Deluxe Chicken Sandwich.
This American sandwich comes with a piece of chicken served on a potato bun and topped with lettuce, tomato, and a spicy pepper sauce.
While Canada has its own spicy chicken sandwiches, this one is quite different from the Canuck options, so might be worth the border cross for Canadian chicken sandwich fans.
Biscuit McMuffins
The Biscuit McMuffin.
While Canadians can get themselves a bagel sandwich, Americans have got the market cornered on biscuits.
Down south, you can order any of the McMuffin options but with a biscuit for the bread.
For biscuit-heads out there, this is a must-try! Nothing quite hits the spot like a dense, buttery biscuit. Mmmmmm.
Quarter Pounder with Cheese Deluxe
The Quarter Pounder with Cheese Deluxe.
Sure Canada has it's own unique quarter pounder, but it's not as close to the Deluxe version you can get in Uncle Sam's country.
The Deluxe Quarter Pounder with Cheese comes with the beef, cheese, pickles, onions and sauces the Canadian version does. It also comes with tomato and lettuce to bulk it up a bit and give it that classic burger vibe.
Cinnamon Roll with Cream Cheese Icing
The cinnamon roll.
As for sweet treats, McDonald's USA has got you covered.
Americans can wash down their burger with one of the McCafe Cinnamon Rolls, or enjoy it with a coffee.
While Canada has its own unique items, a whole dang cinnamon roll would be much appreciated up here.
Who would say no to a cinnamon roll?