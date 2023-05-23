McDonald's Canada Is Bringing Back $1 Drinks & It Looks Like Summer Has Finally Arrived
Here's what you can get for a loonie this summer. 👇
McDonald's Canada has brought back its ever-famous yearly promotion and it really is the first, and biggest, indicator that summer is here.
Announced by the Golden Arches a few days ago, Summer Drink Days is back and that means Canadians will be able to stop by their closest McDonald's location and grab select drinks for only $1!
Yes, that's right, one single loonie can get you a drink!
\u201cSUMMER is almost here, r u ready to\nDRINK it in? bc in a few \nDAYS something delicious is coming \n\nsee you on 05.23 \ud83d\ude0e\u201d— McDonald's \ud83c\udde8\ud83c\udde6 (@McDonald's \ud83c\udde8\ud83c\udde6) 1684422809
According to McDonald's social media, you can get a $1 small fountain drink or iced coffee at participating restaurants across Canada — that goes up to $1.25 for a medium and $1.50 for a large.
Meanwhile, the $1 any-size offer for fountain drinks and iced coffee is an exclusive promo available through the McDonald's app.
And that's not all. Thanks to this limited-time offer, you can also in a new McD favourite for the low, low price of $2.
We're talking about none other than the new Fruit Splash beverages, where a small one will only cost you a toonie during this promo. A medium Fruit Splash will run you $2.50 and a large $3.
With the ever-present spectre of inflation and affordability in our country, these drink deals are honestly really welcome.
The Summer Drink Days promotion started on May 23 and will be running all the way through summer, so you have roughly four months to take enjoy those cheap sips.
While you're indulging in this promo, you can also try out some of the other famous items from McDonald's, many of which are considered among the best fast food dishes in Canada.
Matter of fact, one Narcity writer ranked their breakfast sandwiches and coffee as among the best in Canadian fast food.
