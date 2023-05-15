McDonald's Canada Has A New McFlurry & Canadians Are Both Obsessed & Disgusted
Reactions are mixed! 🍦
McDonald's Canada is coming into the summer with a brand new treat for Canadians, and some fans of the Golden Arches are taking to social media to give reviews of the concoction.
Hitting the McDonald's menu back on May 9, the new McFlurry is bound to bring in those summer vibes and will be around while supplies last.
According to McDonald's Canada, the new treat is a twist on their classic dessert. It features vanilla soft serve blended with colourful candy confetti and cookie dough.
The treat comes in regular and snack sizes, with the two options costing you $4.69 and $3.49 respectively — with prices potentially varying depending on location.
And this new McFlurry is already making waves on social media with TikTokers and Twitter users sharing their honest thoughts on it.
"The New Confetti Cookie Dough McFlurry is 🔥🔥🔥🤤🤤🤤" said one tweet sharing a picture of the new concoction.
\u201chi @McDonaldsCanada just wanna let you know we tried the confetti cookie dough McFlurry and we\u2019re obsessed. keep up the good work we love you!\u201d— SkipTheDishes (@SkipTheDishes) 1683815921
Even SkipTheDishes said they loved it and are "obsessed" with the new menu item.
One TikTok video announcing the new treat racked up over 7 million views, with the video creator simply saying they "loved it!"
The video racked up over 11,000 comments. While many seem downright excited to sample the new dessert, there were also those lamenting the fact that the McFlurry machines always seem to be broken, making it harder to give it a try.
Confetti/birthday cake flavour ANYTHING is my go to.. but this a no for me. 💛☹️🤷🏼♀️ @McDonald’s #mcdonalds #mcflurry #confetticookiedoughmcflurry #fy #fyp #foryourpage #foodietoronto
But it wasn't all love for the new McFlurry. One TikToker reviewed it saying that the cookie dough pieces are "very horrible" and ultimately gave the whole treat a "no." And some comments on their post seemed to agree with that statement.
\u201cI\u2019m so disappointed by the confetti cookie dough McFlurry it had so much potential \u2026\u201d— chrissy baby (@chrissy baby) 1684042616
A tweet echoed this point by saying they were so "disappointed" and likened the cookie dough to "chalk" — yikes!
Of course, it's good to remember that these things are entirely subjective.
Can this compete with other desserts like Dairy Queen's new Blizzards? Well, that's for you to decide!
This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.