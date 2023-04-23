We Asked Canadians What Discontinued McDonald's Items They Miss & One Reigned Supreme
This one got over 300 mentions. 👇
Part of the enduring love of McDonald's in Canada is the fact that we attach so many nostalgic memories to some items.
And the nostalgic connection gets even stronger when these fan favourite McDonald's dishes disappear off the menu.
Which is why we asked our Facebook audiences on Narcity Canada and MTL Blog, "What discontinued McDonald's food items do you miss from when you were growing up?"
And the fact that there were roughly 1000 responses about the drinks, burgers and other dishes, is proof that some McDonald's items need to come back ASAP.
One of the most popular items that was cited in the comments was the famous McPizza.
"Mcdonald's Pizza was yum!" said one Facebook user who went by Charlene.
"Their pizza was amazing," echoed Crystal.
One person even went as far as calling it "the best pizza that ever existed."
Matter of fact, in both of the posts, McDonald's Pizza was mentioned over 300 times, making it far and away one of the most missed McDonald's items.
If you were not a child of the '80s or '90s, you might not have tried this Italian-inspired dish at the Golden Arches.
According to Business Insider, the McPizza first cropped up at McDonald's in the 1980s, before eventually fizzling out in the 1990s.
Another item getting love in the comments was the Cinnamon Melt, which was a bunch of mini cinnamon rolls drizzled with cream cheese icing that you eat with a fork.
While it's unclear how long this item was available, it seems that even McDonald's Canada misses it, according to a post on Twitter.
\u201c@Dea_al_Mon89:Our Cinnamon Melts are sorely missed, but we're sure you'll find a new breakfast sweet with the new desserts coming soon!\u201d— Erin\u2077 (@Erin\u2077) 1468424275
In a more surprising turn, a lot of folks were calling for the return of the Chicken Fajita, something that a lot of people might not even realize was once sold at McDonald's.
"Fajitas! They were amazing," said Melissa.
"Chicken Fajitas all the way. I LOVED those growing up," said Rebeckah.
"Chicken fajitas - the salsa [was] ," echoed Melyssa.
According to the food website Eat This, Not That, the fajita was introduced in 1993 and was advertised as being "A taste of Mexico...without the sunburn."
The dish had chicken, cheese, peppers and diced onions, all served in a flour tortilla with your choice of sauce.
Unfortunately, the fajitas were eventually phased out, but remain in a lot of people's hearts even today.
in 2018, McDonald's Canada said they miss the fajitas as well but "have no plans to have them back on the menu."
\u201c@ODBaliverne We miss the Chicken Fajitas too, but unfortunately at this time, we have no plans to have them back on the menu. We'll let our team know they are missed :)\u201d— McDonald's \ud83c\udde8\ud83c\udde6 (@McDonald's \ud83c\udde8\ud83c\udde6) 1520433532
Another food item that got mentioned was the Big Xtra Burger.
"Man, those Big Xtras were good," said Corinne
A commenter named Phil agreed, saying that the "Big Xtra was a pree deadly offering."
The Big Extra had tomato, onion, pickles, lettuce mayo and ketchup and, like most others on the list, was eventually phased out in Canada.
Other honourable mentions include the McRib, the Fried Apple Pie and the McDLT, which was a burger with a special packaging that separated the "hot" ingredients from the "cool" ones.
if you're interested in how the McDonald's menu changes from country to country, an American TikToker recently reviewed some Canada-only menu items and listed one as the best they'd ever had.