Here's Everything I Loved & Hated At The 'World's Most Beautiful McDonald's' (VIDEO)
The McDonald's in Canada needs to up their chicken sandwich game.
You can find a McDonald's in almost every famous tourist destination, but on my recent Portugal vacation, I just had to try the one in the city of Porto.
Touted as the most beautiful McDonald's in the world, it was by far the boujiest one I've ever visited, and definitely not like any McDonald's you'd see in Canada.
Even some of their menu items were way better than what Canadians normally get, so if you're ever planning on visiting this location, you're really in for a treat.
Inside what's said to be the world's most beautiful McDonald's in Portugal. Sophie Chong | Narcity
As soon as you walk in, you're greeted by high ceilings, vibrant stained glass, and crystal chandeliers.
Interior of McDonald's in Porto.Sophie Chong | Narcity
I noticed that Portugal is home to many eateries with outdoor patios, which was reflected at this McDonald's as well.
Interior of McDonald's.Sophie Chong | Narcity
C'mon, chandeliers? In a McDonald's? Talk about high class.
Interior of McDonald's.Sophie Chong | Narcity
The huge mirrors lining the walls added to the brightness of the seating area inside.
Since the restaurant itself was so beautiful, I was dying to know if the food lived up to the hype of the location.
So I ordered a bunch of things you can't get at a McDonald's in Canada, and here's how they tasted.
Mushroom and Truffled Mayo Maestro Burger
Sophie trying the Maestro burger.
Rating: 4/5
What is it: Hamburger with mushrooms, truffle mayonnaise, Emmental cheese, and brioche bread.
My Review: A pretty tasty burger that had a super creamy, almost salad dressing-like sauce.
CBO
CBO burger.
Rating: 3/5
What is it: A chicken sandwich on a cheese and bacon bun with fried onions, more bacon, and cheddar.
My Review: The bacon was a bit too overpowering, and I couldn't really taste the sauce or the chicken.
Creme de Ervilhas
Creme de Ervilhas.
Rating: 0.5/5
What is it: A soup made with onions, garlic, peas, carrots and potatoes.
My Review: By far my least favourite thing from the menu. It was bland and very watery, and I'm not sure if that was intentional. It tasted like something you'd get at a hospital.
Rustic Chicken Mostarda e Mel
Rustic Chicken sandwich.
Rating: 4.75/5
What is it: A sandwich on a brioche bun, with a "rustic chicken" patty, mustard and honey sauce, and onions.
My Review: This one could easily give Popeyes' chicken sandwich a run for its money. I'm usually not a fan of mustard in general, but the sweet and tangy sauce went really well with the chicken patty, which was crispy on the outside and juicy on the inside.
Sundae Doce da Casa
Sundae Doce da Casa.
Rating: 4/5
What is it: A sundae made with sweet egg sauce and biscuit topping.
My Review: The eggy sauce added extra creaminess to the sundae that tasted less sweet but more full. The biscuits added texture, and the overall experience was close to eating gelato!