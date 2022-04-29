The Largest McDonald’s In The World Is In This Florida City & It Has A Special Menu
It's two-stories high!
The biggest Mcdonald's in the world calls Florida home, and it's two stories high! It's located in Orlando, which proves there's more to the city than just Walt Disney World...even more than just hamburgers and chicken nuggets.
The location, aka "Epic McD", has a specialized mouthwatering menu that ranges from pizza, made in a brick oven, to slices of cake. It even plays into the "create your own" trend that many modern restaurants have.
From the sauce to the cheese, you can customize your own pasta dish. Also, there are different sandwich options, as well as unique breakfast cuisines like Belgian waffles.
At this fast-food restaurant, you don't have to worry about the ice cream machines not working. They have a dessert and ice cream bar with different flavors to choose from.
Your order can be made from touch screen kiosks for your convenience.
Decoration in the 19,000-square-foot establishment includes fish tanks on the inside and a 30-foot tall Ronald McDonald neon sign that lines the outside wall.
Normally, at many other McDonald's, there's a ball pit along with a small kid's playground. At this McDonald's there's not only an indoor play area but also an entire arcade room you can take an elevator to get to.
The entertainment center provides a McFun card so you can redeem your virtual tickets for big prizes.
It is located at 6875 Sand Lake Rd., Orlando, FL, and is open 24 hours. The spacious building has plenty of tables and chairs, as well as a drive-thru option.