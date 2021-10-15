McDonald's Canada Prices Were Compared To Other Countries & We've Got It Pretty Good Here
You won't believe how expensive Big Macs are in other countries. 🍔
If you've ever wondered how costly McDonald's Canada is compared to other places in the world, someone actually did the math and figured it all out.
A new study by Expensivity revealed the price of popular McDonald's menu items in countries around the world and how affordable it is to buy from the fast-food retailer. As it turns out, Canada is the 19th most expensive country for large fries and the 32nd most expensive for a Big Mac.
In Canada, a Big Mac costs $6.01, large fries cost $4.03, a large Coke costs $2.94 and a Happy Meal costs $4.43. The most expensive item on the Canadian menu is the Double Quarter Pounder with Cheese which costs $8.67.
In comparison, a Big Mac is the priciest in Lebanon at a staggering CA$27.08 because of inflation, followed by the Netherlands at CA$13.47.
Expensivity also created an affordability score for every country by calculating the cost of 100 meals and comparing that to a country's median income.
Lebanon has the worst affordability as buying 100 meals there would cost 74.65% of a person's average annual salary. That's followed by Nicaragua at 52.98% and Pakistan at 51.15%. Here in Canada, that figure is just 2.78%!