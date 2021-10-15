Trending Tags

McDonald's Canada Prices Were Compared To Other Countries & We've Got It Pretty Good Here

You won't believe how expensive Big Macs are in other countries. 🍔

Noa80 | Dreamstime, @mcdonaldscanada | Instagram

If you've ever wondered how costly McDonald's Canada is compared to other places in the world, someone actually did the math and figured it all out.

A new study by Expensivity revealed the price of popular McDonald's menu items in countries around the world and how affordable it is to buy from the fast-food retailer. As it turns out, Canada is the 19th most expensive country for large fries and the 32nd most expensive for a Big Mac.

In Canada, a Big Mac costs $6.01, large fries cost $4.03, a large Coke costs $2.94 and a Happy Meal costs $4.43. The most expensive item on the Canadian menu is the Double Quarter Pounder with Cheese which costs $8.67.

In comparison, a Big Mac is the priciest in Lebanon at a staggering CA$27.08 because of inflation, followed by the Netherlands at CA$13.47.

Expensivity also created an affordability score for every country by calculating the cost of 100 meals and comparing that to a country's median income.

Lebanon has the worst affordability as buying 100 meals there would cost 74.65% of a person's average annual salary. That's followed by Nicaragua at 52.98% and Pakistan at 51.15%. Here in Canada, that figure is just 2.78%!

McDonald's Canada Is Ditching Single-Use Plastic But The Iconic McFlurry Spoon Is Staying

Say goodbye to plastic cutlery, stir sticks and straws!

@mcdonaldscanada | Instagram, @mcdonaldscanada | Instagram

It's officially the end of the road for single-use plastic straws, stir sticks and cutlery at McDonald's Canada, but the traditional McFlurry spoon will be sticking around.

The fast-food retailer announced on October 7 that it will introduce wooden cutlery, wooden stir sticks and paper straws to replace single-use plastics at its more than 1,400 locations in Canada by December 2021.

You Can Play McDonald's Monopoly Without Actually Buying Anything Thanks To This Hack

No purchase necessary! 🍟💸

McDonaldsCanada | Twitter, Jason Woodhead | Flickr

It's officially McDonald's Monopoly time in Canada and there's a hack that lets you play the game without having to spend money buying something!

The annual event began on October 5, and you can find game pieces on specially-marked food and beverage items including hot McCafé beverages, Big Macs, McNuggets and large fries at locations across the country until November 8 or until supplies last.

Canadians Can Get A Free McDonald's Coffee Today & Here's How

Do you need any room for milk?

Colin Temple | Dreamstime, Natalia Buia | Narcity

Feeling a little sluggish this morning? In honour of National Coffee Day, McDonald's wants to encourage Canadians to take a coffee break today — on the house!

I Tried McDonald's New Spicy Chicken McNuggets For The First Time & Here's What I Thought

These probably aren't gonna feature on Hot Ones anytime soon. 😬

Cormac O'Brien | Narcity, Cormac O'Brien | Narcity

That's right, McDonald's fans, it's finally here — no, not McPizza, but the company's Spicy Chicken McNuggets have come to Canada.

After teasing the product drop (with hilarious results), McDonald's launched the nuggets up north on August 31, 2021, and two weeks later I finally got my hands on a ten-piece pack to test them out for myself.

