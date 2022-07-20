11 Fun Things To Do In Orlando If You've Already Been To The Theme Parks
There's more to Central FL than Disney and Universal.
There are tons of fun things to do in Orlando, FL besides going to the typical Walt Disney World or even Universal Studios.
While locals do their best to keep these spots hidden, they are what make the city an attractive destination to live in, while tourists spend their days at the theme parks.
Whether it be an amusement venue, a bar, or even the largest fast food restaurant in the world, there's so much more to this Central city, and a lot of these activities are so affordable or even free!
Get Chilly Libations at ICEBAR Orlando
Price: $9+
Address: 8967 International Dr., Orlando, FL
Why You Need To Go: This bar is such a unique experience, as you enter a world of polar opposites. You can go to the fire lounge or the famous ICEBAR, which has 70 tons of ice and you're greeted with thermal jackets. There are handmade ice sculptures and you can get complimentary photos to create everlasting memories.
Accessibility: Wheelchair/stroller accessible
Play around at Wonderworks
Price: $23.99+
Address: 9067 International Dr., Orlando, FL 32819
Why You Need To Go: Besides its unique exterior and fun architecture, Wonderworks is a blast because of all of the various things they have to offer inside. There's an Indoor Glow-In-The-Dark ropes course, a 4D XD Motion Theatre and even a bed of nails for the funniest photo opportunity!
Accessibility: Wheelchair/stroller accessible
Take a trip on Orlando's Helicopter Adventures
Price: $75+
Address: 5071 West Irlo Bronson Memorial Highway, Kissimmee, FL
Why You Need To Go: You can experience Orlando from an incredible birdseye view and, for a helicopter tour, it's pretty well priced. Instead of going to the theme parks, see it from up above and get a spectacular skyline view of the entire city.
Accessibility: Wheelchair/stroller accessible
Stroll through and taste Lakeridge Winery & Vineyards
Price: Free
Address: 19239 U.S. 27 North, Clermont, FL
Why You Need To Go: It's not often that you can go to a gorgeous winery and it's completely free. However, Lakeridge Winery & Vineyards allows you to do just that. You can visit a place where the delicious beverage is made, hang out and even get a complimentary tour and tasting.
Accessibility: Wheelchair/stroller accessible only on the lower level
Have a fun night out at Ann Teague's Lamp Supply
Price: $4+
Address: 22 S. Magnolia Ave., Orlando, FL
Why You Need To Go: This antique lamp supply shop is really a bar! It has awesome unique decorations for a great Instagram backdrop, and when it gets dark they light up the entire bar with all of the lamps that are decorated around the venue.
Accessibility: Wheelchair/stroller accessible
Go To The Craft Speakeasy hidden inside Cocktails and Screams
@thepixelbar
Cocktails and Screams in Orlando FL #horror #cocktailsandscreams #nerdbar #bartender #mixology #orlando #florida #haunted #alt @cocktailsandscreams
Price: $4+
Address: 39 W. Pine St., Orlando, FL 32801
Why You Need To Go: This horror-themed bar is not just opened around Halloween, it's year-round! You can enjoy creepy cocktails and scary food items. While you're there, head to The Craft speakeasy in the back of the bar for an interesting Witch's themed bar.
Accessibility: Wheelchair/stroller accessible
Take classic cars tour and go-kart at Dezerland Park Orlando
Price: Varies per activity
Address: 5250 International Dr., Orlando, FL 32819
Why You Need To Go: Dezerland has something for everyone. There's a massive classic car collection that covers everything from movie themes to different country-originated vehicles. There's also go-karting, bowling and an arcade to enjoy. You also can go to the restaurants and bars to fill your stomach during lunch or dinner time!
Accessibility: Wheelchair/stroller accessible
Chocolate Kingdom
Price: $18.95
Address: 9901 Hawaiian Ct., Orlando, FL
Why You Need To Go: At Chocolate Kingdom you can discover how it's made from a bean to cream to a chocolate bar. This process is so exciting for those with a sweet tooth to see how it all works!
Accessibility: Wheelchair/stroller accessible
Visit the largest McDonald's in the world
Price: $1+
Address: 9814 International Dr., Orlando, FL
Why You Need To Go: It's become a tourist attraction to visit the biggest McDonald's in the world. The fast food chain has secret menu items and it's two stories high with an arcade room and indoor play area.
Accessibility: Wheelchair/stroller accessible
Immersive yourself in a magical green wilderness at Palmer's Garden and Goods
Price: Not listed.
Address: 2611 Corrine Drive Orlando, FL
Why You Need To Go: Music, wine and a green wilderness, what more could you ask for? Palmer's Gardens and Goods is a family-owned nursery that hosts events. You can stroll around the beautiful garden and surround yourself with beautiful plants. There's also a boutique in the area. It is so enchantingly gorgeous, you can spend hours there just browsing.
Accessibility: Wheelchair/stroller accessible
Spend the day at Boxi Park
Price: Free admission
Address: 6877 Tavistock Lakes Blvd., Orlando, FL
Why You Need To Go: Boxi Park in Lake Nona is like Sparkman Wharf in Tampa. This place is the ultimate dining garden for you and your friends with their various cuisines and entertainment that will keep you busy all day long.
Accessibility: Wheelchair/stroller accessible