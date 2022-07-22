NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoEntertainmentReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports🔎 Search

Florida & Georgia Locals Can Get A Free Day At Universal Studios But Here's The Catch

It makes for the perfect long weekend. 🎢

Florida Associate Editor
Universal Studios Orlando entrance. Right: The famous Universal Studios sign.

Jiawangkun | Dreamstime, Aguina | Dreamstime

Florida residents definitely have their perks with theme parks, but now you can also live in Georgia and see some benefits, especially when it comes to buying tickets at Universal Studios in Orlando.

It's a fantastic way to spend your long weekend for an affordable value while you enjoy themed cuisines, thrilling rides and all-around entertainment.

You can get one free day pass at the amusement venue if you purchase your ticket by September 28 and you can go any time until December 15.

However, there is of course, a catch.

In order to get the local perks you must purchase a two-day ticket for the one-day free, but you have two different options to do so.

You can only get them online, not at the front desk and you can purchase a cheaper ticket for one park each day. This price tag is currently $169.99.

The second way is to get a $217.99 ticket and go to both parks, Universal Studios and Islands Adventure, any time you want within those three days.

All you need is a valid FL and GA ID and you're eligible to get an extended vacation at the amusement park.

Locals in the Sunshine State have been open to these different advantages for a while now, such as getting an annual pass that starts at $16, getting discounted Halloween Horror Nights tickets and saving on vacation bundles.

Now, neighbors from the Peach State get to experience the adventure of a lifetime, though it is only for a limited time.

These tickets will not work between November 21 and November 26, and, according to the website, prices might vary depending on the days you choose to go.

Before you get going, check our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.

