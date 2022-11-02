Universal Studios Is Closing Attractions So Others Can Open & Here's What You Can Expect
They're also opening up a whole new park.
Universal Studios in Orlando, FL has changes coming in the next year, which means they need to close down attractions in order to make room for new ones and some of your favorites might be impacted.
They released a statement on their Twitter page Tuesday night revealing what visitors can expect, even though it is a bit vague. The publication reads that "new family entertainment" is coming for guests to be immersed "in the adventures of beloved animated characters."
Except, they didn't specify what was to come. They did clarify what needs to be closed down in order for new fun to arrive This includes, Fievel's Playland, Woody Woodpecker's Nuthouse Coaster, Curious George Goes to Town, DreamWorks Destination and Shrek & Donkey's Meet and Greet.
The expected closure is January 16, so you'll have until January 15 to see the operations.
\u201cUpdate from Universal Orlando Resort:\u201d— Universal Orlando Resort (@Universal Orlando Resort) 1667349269
The E.T. Adventures will remain, which is what many Twitter fans were worried about.
One person tweeted: "if you remove E.T. I among many others might have to legally protest in the park... We would RIOT but that isn't what E.T. would want. ;)"
However, others think that's one ride that needs to be refurbished. One user even asked if he was the only one who thinks the coaster is just "okay at best."
\u201c@GratDisMemes @UniversalORL Am I the only one who thinks the E.T. ride is just okay at best?\u201d— Universal Orlando Resort (@Universal Orlando Resort) 1667349269
The theme park is creating something new and iconic for visitors to check out. Epic Universe is just a few minutes out of the main park and, according to the company, "it's the most immersive and innovative park" they will create. It will cover 750 acres of property.
Super Nintendo World is the only confirmed themed area. A lot of speculation is coming from the Nintendo World that exists in Osaka, Japan.
One creator on TikTok has rumored some of the expected rides, like Mario Kart, Donkey Kong and Super Mario/Yoshi. She also mentions that there might be another Wizarding World.
It is expected to open in January 2025.
