8 Delicious Foods To Try At Universal Studios This Summer & They Are Worth Every Bite
It's more than just a meal, it's an experience and it's so tasty. 🤤
Theme park lovers know that all meals are not created equal and some are truly better than others. At Universal Studios in Orlando, there are so many different cuisines to try.
From donuts to Green Eggs and Ham, you'll be familiar with what you order from your favorite TV shows and books, like The Simpsons and Dr. Seuss' literary works.
With so many options, it can be hard to narrow your palette down to just one restaurant. So, we compiled a list of the most delicious places to eat and fun environments for you and the family to enjoy!
Leaky Cauldron
Price: 💸💸
Address: 6000 Universal Blvd., Orlando, FL 32819
Cuisine: European (British)
Why You Need To Go: This restaurant is located inside the Wizarding World of Harry Potter with uniquely themed dishes on their menu to match. Customer favorites are the fish and chips or the spareribs platter.
Accessibility: Wheelchair/stroller accessible
Margaritaville Restaurant
Price: 💸💸
Cuisine: American, Tex-Mex
Address: 6000 Universal Studios Plaza #704, Orlando, FL
Why You Need To Go: Margaritaville is a great spot for lunch and also dinner. It's located in the Universal Studios CityWalk. They serve traditional bar food and have amazing drinks on their menu plus you can enjoy live music in the evening.
Accessibility: Wheelchair/stroller accessible, Braille menus
Voodoo Doughnut
Price: 💸
Cuisine: Doughnuts
Address: 6000 Universal Blvd., Orlando, FL 32819
Why You Need To Go: Eating at Voodoo Doughnuts will send your tastebuds into a frenzy in all the right ways! It's also located at the Universal CityWalk where they make more than 50 different types of doughnuts daily.
This is the perfect place to grab breakfast bites or snacks. Guests love their Bacon maple bar.
Accessibility: Wheelchair/stroller accessible
Mythos
Price: 💸💸
Cuisine: Mediterranean
Address: 6000 Universal Blvd., Orlando, FL 32819
Why You Need To Go: Mythos at Islands of Adventure will satisfy your hunger in all the right ways. This is a great spot for either lunch or dinner. They have Roasted Red Pepper Hummus and Scallop and Summer Truffle Risotto it is truly *chef's kiss*.
Compared to the other dining destinations on the list, Mythos is the one location that does require a reservation, so be sure to make yours online.
Accessibility: Wheelchair/stroller accessible
Louie's Italian Restaurant
Price: 💸
Cuisine: Italian
Address: 6000 Universal Blvd., Orlando, FL 32819
Why You Need To Go: Pizza and fries are amazing on their own, but how about putting them together? YES! You can at Louie’s Italian Restaurant at Universal.
This dining destination is a quick service eatery with a menu full of Italian classics. From spaghetti and meatballs to pizza fries, they have all your favorites. Seasonally, you can get gelato and Italian ice to satisfy your sweet tooth.
Accessibility: Wheelchair/stroller accessible
Green Eggs and Ham Cafe
Price: 💸
Cuisine: Tots, American
Address: 6000 Universal Blvd., Orlando, FL
Why You Need To Go: If you're looking for a place to dine that's perfect for a grab-and-go then the Green Eggs and Ham Café is a great option and there's no need for reservations. You can easily walk up, order and get back to your theme park fun.
It's located In Seuss Landing, which is in Islands of Adventure. Most items on the menu are served to-go on a tinfoil plate, but if you order the "Who Hash" it comes in a cool collectible can.
Accessibility: Wheelchair/stroller accessible, Braille menus
Lard Lad Donuts
Price: 💸
Cuisine: Donuts
Address: 6000 Universal Blvd., Orlando, FL 32819
Why You Need To Go: Besides the food being The Simpsons-themed, Lard Lad Donuts has a pastry as big as your head! It's a fun treat and also makes for a cool photo opportunity at Simpsons Land.
Accessibility: Wheelchair/stroller accessible
Toothsome Chocolate Emporium
Price: 💸
Cuisine: Milkshakes, Dessert
Address: 6000 Universal Blvd., Orlando, FL 32819
Why You Need To Go: You can enjoy a creamy dessert in milkshake form and their items are out of this world. Forget the cherry, some of these shakes are served with a whole slice of cake and others are served with an entire cupcake.
It's more than just a sweet treat, it's a whole experience.
Accessibility: Wheelchair/stroller accessible