The Weeknd Could Be A Part Of Halloween Horror Nights Orlando & Here's What We Know
Rumor has it... 🤫
Halloween Horror Nights in Orlando at Universal Studios is reaching its 31st annual haunted house event, and many signs are spookily pointing towards the famous singer, The Weeknd, as a theme on the haunted house map.
The GRAMMY award winner has been known to shock fans in his music videos, as he uses prosthetics and costumes to represent his storytelling. He even had two of his videos restricted from YouTube because of the content, that some claim to be "highly disturbing".
As for The Weeknd, it might just be his next business opportunity.
On March 16, a Halloween Horror Nights fandom account predicted he might be their newest partner. They created a map speculating on what the haunted house themes would be.
Happy #HHN31 season everyone! We know you\u2019ve been waiting for it, you\u2019ve sent us enough messages telling us as much, so here\u2019s version one of the speculation map!\n\n Remember this is based on current SPECULATION and WILL CHANGE as the season progresses.pic.twitter.com/AORKsAy9A6— Horror Night Nightmares (@Horror Night Nightmares) 1647444584
This map included the Netflix show Stranger Things, which came as no surprise since the trailer for season 4 came out. At the end of the list, was the popstar's name, "The Weeknd".
On that same day, he retweeted that same account that included a tweet with "horror" images from his music video.
https://twitter.com/HNNightmares/status/1504207129632198658\u00a0\u2026— The Weeknd (@The Weeknd) 1647466091
It wasn't clear at the time what exactly this meant for him, but he followed up on April 3 with another indication he might be contributing to the theme park's event.
After mentioning the restriction of his music videos, he said, "I know Halloween horror nights loved them though." When you head to the "Too Late" and "In Your Eyes" music videos on YouTube, a message pops up warning that the content may be inappropriate for users.
i just noticed the \u201ctoo late\u201d and \u201cin your eyes\u201d videos are restricted on YouTube. lol i guess i pushed it a little . I know Halloween horror nights loved them though.— The Weeknd (@The Weeknd) 1649022076
The Halloween Horror Nights official Twitter account, announced "its announcement szn anything can happen" a few days after the artist's tweet.
its announcement szn anything can happen— Halloween Horror Nights (@Halloween Horror Nights) 1649772213
While the house map remains a mystery, we're wondering what could possibly be in a haunted house produced by The Weeknd. If it's anything like his music videos, we know YouTube won't be going anywhere near it!
