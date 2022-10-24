'Everyone's Grandmother' Shared Her Pumpkin-Carving Hacks On TikTok & You're Doing It Wrong
"It literally cuts the job in half."
If you're looking to carve a pumpkin into a jack-o-lantern this Halloween but you're feeling a little lost, then "Everyone's Grandmother" on TikTok is here to help.
TikTok star Barbara Costello is giving Gen Z and millennials the advice they need this Halloween season, with a pumpkin-carving tutorial that's reached over 23 million views ahead of Halloween. She uses the video to explain the “dos and don’ts of pumpkin carving,” and you’re going to want to take notes.
Costello provides her viewers with a total of seven handy tips, and they will change your pumpkin carving game forever.
First tip; she recommends you carve your pumpkin sitting down with it placed on your lap instead of standing to make things more stable.
Her next tip is to cut the pumpkin from the bottom, not the top. It definitely gives the pumpkin a far cleaner look.
@brunchwithbabs
🎃Do’s and Don’ts of Pumpkin Carving 🎃It is a treasured tradition in our family to carve jack-o-lanterns for Halloween. But with all the yuck and mess, sometimes my kids would quit the project before we even started. Babs’ Do’s and Don’ts for Pumpkin Carving, saves the mess and speeds up carving so you can have the perfect jack-o-lantern with no mess and no fuss. Happy Halloween 🎃XO Babs 1. Carve from bottom. That way you have the stem to hold onto and you can easily slip the pumpkin right over a candle or flashlight. 2. Hold pumpkin in your lap to carve. You will have a much steadier pumpkin to cut. 3. Use a red dry erase marker to sketch your design. It erases easily and if you miss a spot, it blends in. 4. Use a hand mixer to clean out your pumpkin. 5. Use cookie cutters and a rubber mallet to carve your design. 6. Cover all cut surfaces with Vaseline to keep the pumpkin moist after carving. Pumpkins should last 1-2 weeks carved! 7. Sprinkle some cinnamon on the inside top of your pumpkin for festive pumpkin spice smell when a candle is lit inside the pumpkin. 🎃 #pumpkincarving
The next step is cleaning out the pumpkin, and Costello recommends you keep your hands clean and instead go in with a hand mixer.
“Your mixer did the hard work of loosening all those strings,” says Costello. “It literally cuts the job in half.”
Another game-changing tip is to draw out your designs for the pumpkin using a dry-erase marker “so you can get rid of the lines after you’ve carved.”
Literally genius!
The next tip is for those who hate the actual carving part of pumpkin carving.
“If you don’t want to struggle using a knife to carve your pumpkin, just use a soft-headed mallet and your cookie cutter and just push it right through,” Costello recommends.
The next tip will ensure your hard work has a longer shelf life and doesn’t go to waste after days of carving the pumpkin.
“Get Vaseline and rub it on all the open cuts' surfaces,” says Costello. “It’ll keep your pumpkin moist; won’t dry out as quickly, and it should last around 1-2 weeks.”
As if the tips couldn’t get better.
Lastly, if you want to make a “beautifully scented jack-o-lantern; try sprinkling some cinnamon right on the top and over the candle she goes. She smells delicious.”
People in the comment section raved about the tips and thanked their internet grandma for the game-changing advice.
One user wrote: “my God, Babs, you NEVER fail to impress and teach me something new and inspiring.”
“The end shocked me. I have never seen the pumpkin cut from the bottom,” commented another. “Genius.”
Another user wrote: “You. Are. THEE. Legend.”
“God, I love you! I have been doing everything wrong the last 40 plus years of my life!!!” added another user.
Her tips went down so well that even Jennifer Garner had to jump in and give it a shot. The 13 Going On 30 star posted a video on Instagram trying out the hand mixer hack and "spoiler alert: the hand mixer hack works!"
Well, get your hand mixers out and get to carving your pumpkins before Halloween hits.
“Happy Halloween!”