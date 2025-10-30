How to make your Ontario Halloween set-up a barrier-free blast for everyone
Mars is sharing expert tips to make your spooky setup accessible, pet-friendly and full of treats!
Ghosts, goblins and ghouls aren't the only ones getting ready for Halloween — Ontarians are, too! But while the spooky spirit is alive and well, new data shows there's still a confidence gap when it comes to hosting accessible celebrations.
According to Mars Canada's 2025 Spooktacular Trends Report, 70% of Ontarians plan to celebrate this year — 4% more than the national average. And that doesn't just mean handing out candy: Gen Z and millennial Canadians are more likely to trick-or-treat (42%) than provide their own treats (40%). Yet while excitement is sky-high, there's still work to do to make Halloween celebrations more inclusive for everyone.
In fact, four in five trick-or-treat hosts across the country admit they don't feel confident creating accessible setups for those with disabilities. Concerns about stairs, lighting, or accidentally doing something "wrong" often keep them from trying — but a few simple changes can make a big difference.
Stats from Mars Canada's 2025 Spooktacular Trends Report.Courtesy of Mars
Bring the fun to your driveway
Set up your candy station at the end of your walkway to make trick-or-treating easier for everyone. It removes barriers like stairs, while also reducing knocking and doorbells (your pets will thank you!)
Keep it spooky, not startling
Opt for gentle lighting or lanterns instead of flashing strobe lights. It keeps your setup festive while staying sensory-friendly for guests and pets alike
Give pets their own 'quiet zone'
Halloween is fun for many humans — but it can be a lot for our furry friends. Keep them in a calm space indoors with familiar toys or a chew treat to help them relax.
Store sweets safely
Chocolate and candy can be dangerous for pets. Keep candy bowls up high and out of reach. If your pet accidentally sneaks a candy treat, it's best to call your vet immediately.
Halloween is all about community, and these small actions help ensure everyone can enjoy the fun.
To learn more, check out Mars Canada's Spooktacular Trends Report and visit Treat Accessibly's website for extra ideas on creating a barrier-free trick-or-treating experience.
