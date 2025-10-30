Please complete your profile to unlock commenting and other important features.

How to make your Ontario Halloween set-up a barrier-free blast for everyone

Mars is sharing expert tips to make your spooky setup accessible, pet-friendly and full of treats!

Pumpkin decor beside a bowl of Halloween candy including Twix, Skittles, Snickers, and Starburst. Right: Jack-o'-lantern candy bucket filled with Skittles packs and spooky Halloween decorations.

Halloween candy bowl with Mars treats. Right: Halloween pumpkin bucket filled with Skittles.

Courtesy of Mars
Brand Highlight Creator

Ghosts, goblins and ghouls aren't the only ones getting ready for Halloween — Ontarians are, too! But while the spooky spirit is alive and well, new data shows there's still a confidence gap when it comes to hosting accessible celebrations.

According to Mars Canada's 2025 Spooktacular Trends Report, 70% of Ontarians plan to celebrate this year — 4% more than the national average. And that doesn't just mean handing out candy: Gen Z and millennial Canadians are more likely to trick-or-treat (42%) than provide their own treats (40%). Yet while excitement is sky-high, there's still work to do to make Halloween celebrations more inclusive for everyone.

In fact, four in five trick-or-treat hosts across the country admit they don't feel confident creating accessible setups for those with disabilities. Concerns about stairs, lighting, or accidentally doing something "wrong" often keep them from trying — but a few simple changes can make a big difference.

Two infographic images. On the left, an illustration of a person walking with a cane on a path, beside which are two pumpkins. The text says "Most trick-or-treat hosts (80%) do not feel confident hosting an accessible set-up for those with disabilities. Right: Three info tiles in a stack. The top one, with an illustration of a brain, says "34% of trick-or-treat hosts dva enever thought of or considered it. The second says "32% say there are physical barriers to their front door. The final one says 22% aren't sure what's required or lack information. Stats from Mars Canada's 2025 Spooktacular Trends Report.Courtesy of Mars

Bring the fun to your driveway

Set up your candy station at the end of your walkway to make trick-or-treating easier for everyone. It removes barriers like stairs, while also reducing knocking and doorbells (your pets will thank you!)

Keep it spooky, not startling

Opt for gentle lighting or lanterns instead of flashing strobe lights. It keeps your setup festive while staying sensory-friendly for guests and pets alike

Give pets their own 'quiet zone'

Halloween is fun for many humans — but it can be a lot for our furry friends. Keep them in a calm space indoors with familiar toys or a chew treat to help them relax.

Store sweets safely

Chocolate and candy can be dangerous for pets. Keep candy bowls up high and out of reach. If your pet accidentally sneaks a candy treat, it's best to call your vet immediately.

Halloween is all about community, and these small actions help ensure everyone can enjoy the fun.

To learn more, check out Mars Canada's Spooktacular Trends Report and visit Treat Accessibly's website for extra ideas on creating a barrier-free trick-or-treating experience.

Happy (almost) Halloween!

