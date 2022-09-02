The Georgia Aquarium Is Hosting An Adults-Only Halloween Party & You Can Spend The Night
You can party with the sharks! 🦈
The Georgia Aquarium is hosting a spooky and boozy Halloween-themed party after hours that only adults are invited to.
If you're looking to dress up and celebrate the iconic fall holiday without navigating through throngs of children, this could be the perfect event for your weekend itinerary.
Georgia Aquarium's Sips Under The Sea: Halloween will be taking place on Friday, October 28. The event will begin at 7:00 p.m. and last until 10:00 p.m. There's also a sleepover package available where you can bring your bag and end your night with an aquarium sleepover.
This is a convenient option if you plan on drinking alcohol, but don't want to worry about Ubers or designated drivers.
The party will have cocktails, food options, as well as a live DJ for entertainment.
General admission tickets begin at $46.99 for non-members and include access to all of the aquarium's main galleries and exhibits. The sleepover ticket is priced at $139.99 for the general public. (You'll find all details about a night under the sea here.)
During the event, you can explore the depths of the daunting SHARKS! Predators of the Deep exhibit, and walk through the famous underwater tunnel at the Ocean Voyager gallery, which is the only place you can see whale sharks in the entire continent up close and personal.
This is a costume party so be sure to show up in Halloween attire, dressed to impress.
You must be 21 or older to attend the Sips Under The Sea Halloween party, and tickets and additional packages can be purchased through the Georgia Aquarium's official event page.
Sips Under The Sea: Halloween
Price: $42.99+/person
When: October 28, 2022
Address: 225 Baker St NW, Atlanta, GA
Why You Need To Go: You can get dressed up and explore the aquarium after hours and even spend the night with rare marine life if you're feeling adventurous.
