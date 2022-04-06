What It’s Like To Sleep Under The Sea At The Georgia Aquarium & Wake Up With Whale Sharks
Every sleepover needs dolphins!
The Georgia Aquarium in Atlanta draws in visitors from across the globe to take in its breathtaking exhibits and interactive shows. But the aquarium also hosts some after-hours fun for guests looking for a unique way to experience some maritime magic.
Visitors aged 7+ can enjoy 'Sleep Under The Sea' sleepovers that are held regularly at The Georgia Aquarium. While this is a popular event for families, you can also attend adults-only nights for people aged over 21-year-old.
These overnight events require only a sleeping bag and a love for experiencing the wonders of the ocean.
Stretch out under the turquoise waters of the expansive Ocean Voyager exhibit, completely surrounded by active marine life swimming overhead. Or bundle up with your blanket in the Cold Water quest exhibit, and watch the beluga whales play and chase each other's tails.
Overnight guests arrive at 6:45 p.m. the night of their sleepover after the aquarium has closed its doors to the general public for the day. Then you're treated to a private tour to get an exclusive look behind the scenes.
After, it is time to grab a bedtime snack provided by the aquarium and settle in. Lights out is at 11 p.m., when you can relax in your sleeping bag, and unwind from the day's excitement. Drifting off alongside massive whale sharks, and vibrant tropical fish.
In the morning, a breakfast of eggs, sausage, potatoes, and biscuits is provided. Start your morning right, with a cup of coffee in the 4D theatre. Or, attend the dolphin and sea lion presentations that are included in the price of your ticket.
The 'Sleep Under The Sea' event concludes at 10 a.m., the morning after your sleepover, but guests are free to stay and enjoy all the aquarium has to offer for the whole day after waking up.
The price for the experience varies on the sleepover type, but you can expect to pay around $110.95 + taxes. You must book your visit 30 days in advance.
For more information on dates, group events, and frequently asked questions about 'Sleep Under the Sea' you can visit The Georgia Aquarium's website.
