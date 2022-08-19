The Atlanta Zoo Is Having An Adults-Only Boozy Safari Walk & A Spice Girls Tribute Band
You'll feel like you're on a behind-the-scenes tour of the park. 🐒
Zoo Atlanta is holding a boozy safari just for adults next month and it's a great opportunity to experience this iconic landmark from a unique perspective after hours.
On September 17, you can go on a Sippin' Safari at Zoo Atlanta. This event is only for those of legal drinking age and older, so you will not have to fight crowds of running children.
You'll be able to enjoy live music and choose from a selection of more than 50 wines, beers and hard seltzers. Wannabee, a Spice Girls tribute band will also be headlining.
Upon entry, you can keep your wallet in your pocket because all the tastings are included in your admission.
There will be a walking safari throughout the zoo to see all the majestic animals. You'll feel like you're a behind-the-scenes tour of the park.
You can take your time looking at all the exhibits as you sip on your libation of choice.
General admission tickets are $75 and the VIP package is $120.
With VIP, you can enter earlier than general admission and have access to the VIP lounge with hors d’oeuvres paired with wine samples as well as a talk from a sommelier.
It's important to remember that these are the animal's homes and to respect their sleeping hours and habitats.This is a great event to close out your summer fun.
Sippin' Safari at Zoo Atlanta
Price: $70-120
When: September 17, 2022
Address: 800 Cherokee Avenue SE, Atlanta GA 30315
Why You Need To Go: This is an adult-only event that will have local wine and craft beer that you can sample. You will be able to see all the habitats at this event and enjoy live music.
This article has been updated since it was originally published on August 20, 2019.