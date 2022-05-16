The Georgia Aquarium Is One Of The Few Places In The World Where You Can Spot This Rare Shark
Nowhere else in the U.S. has them! 🦈
Atlanta's Georgia Aquarium is renowned for its breathtaking galleries, ambitious architecture, and one-of-a-kind sleepovers.
However, it also presents the rare opportunity to get an up-close glimpse of whale sharks, one of the world's endangered predators.
This slow-moving giant is the largest known fish to ever inhabit the ocean. They average up to 32 feet in length, but the biggest recorded size was nearly double that, at a whopping 61.7 feet.
As of May 2022, the Georgia Aquarium is home to four spotted whale sharks. You can find them in the aquarium's Ocean Voyager gallery, which resembles an underwater tunnel with a breathtaking view of the ocean floor.
From here, you can stand under a bright blue sea and watch as a variety of marine life swims above and around you.
The Georgia Aquarium is the only aquarium in the United States where you can find whale sharks.
They are considered endangered, and the International Union for Conservation of Nature has listed them as a "vulnerable" species. The number of wild whale sharks is "largely depleted", as they are threatened by oil and gas drilling, human disturbances, and industrial fishing.
If you can't make it to the Big Peach, you can also enjoy viewing these animals from the comforts of your own home.
You can view the Ocean Voyager's live stream for free on the aquarium's official website.
For a deeper look, they also offer guided virtual tours for $9.95 through the 6.3 million gallon exhibit that's home to more than 90 species of marine life.