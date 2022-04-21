11 Atlanta Spots To Take Gorgeous Instagram Photos
Your feed will thank you.
Atlanta is known for her rich culture, vibrant urban spaces, and celebrity-studded restaurants and bars. Whether you're visiting Atlanta, or consider yourself a local expert, there are some sites you don't want to miss.
Narcity has curated a list of the best post-worthy gems The Big Peach has to offer. These iconic spots are the perfect backdrop for your Instagram feed. Whether you're in the mood for a coffee or a cocktail, or are looking to unwind and spend some time in the nature, there is a destination for everyone.
Skyview Atlanta
Where: 168 Luckie St NW, Atlanta, GA
Why We Love It: This ferris wheel experience offers sky-high views of Downtown Atlanta. Go at golden hour to snap the perfect pic with the city as your backdrop.
The Roof at Ponce City Market
Where: 675 Ponce De Leon Ave NE, Atlanta, GA
Why We Love It: Skyline Park on the rooftop of the trendy Ponce City Market is like an adult playground. There's plenty to do like mini-golf, games, and a three-story slide.
Jackson St. Bridge
Where: Jackson St NE, Atlanta, GA
Why We Love It: This bridge over Freedom Parkway Avenue is most popular for being the spot where The Walking Dead city view was shot, but it is also one a hot spot for getting one of the best views of the skyline. There is a pedestrian path, making it safe to walk across and take in the sight.
The Bamboo Forest
Where: E Palisades Trail, Sandy Springs, GA
Why We Love It: East Palisades Trail is a 3.3-mile loop in the Chattahoochee River National Recreation that will take you right through a magical bamboo forest. The sky-high stalks are an unbelievable sight.
Spaceman
Where: 3301 Lenox Pkwy NE, Atlanta, GA
Why We Love It: This new restaurant in Atlanta offers cityscape views in a gorgeous atmosphere. This swanky bar and restaurant's interiors are feed-worthy.
Julianna's Coffee and Crepes
Where: 775 Lake Ave NE, Atlanta, GA
Why We Love It: This creperie and coffee shop feels straight out of Europe. The ivy-covered exterior and dainty red bistro tables paint the perfect artsy vibe. Plus the food looks absolutely delicious.
Atlanta Botanical Gardens
Where: 1345 Piedmont Ave NE, Atlanta, GA
Why We Love It: This dreamy garden is a picturesque escape from city life. During the spring, the garden features thousands of vibrant tulip blooms, and a floating island. This beautiful destination looks like a Monet painting.
The Candler Hotel
Where: 127 Peachtree St NE, Atlanta, GA
Why We Love It: The opulent interiors and historical architecture of the Candler Hotel is the definition of luxury. You can pose on the grand staircase and share lavish moments from your stay.
The Beltline's Eastside Trail
Where: Atlanta BeltLine Eastside Trail, Atlanta, GA
Why We Love It: This is the most popular stretch of the Beltline, and stretches from Piedmont Park to the Old Fourth Ward. Along the way, pedestrians can take in a number of bright murals by local artists, and take in pieces of Atlanta history.
Starlight Drive Inn
Where: 2000 Moreland Ave SE, Atlanta, GA
Why We Love It: This historic drive-in is famous for being featured in Netflix's Ozark. But its also the perfect spot for a date night, or girls night out. Bring snacks and blankets, and snap a pic of your cozy outing.
The Georgia Aquarium
Where: 225 Baker St NW, Atlanta, GA
Why We Love It: No Atlanta list is complete without the Georgia Aquarium. Whether you're attending one of their boozy adult-only parties, or fun overnight sleepovers, the tropical fish and awe-inspiring marine life make for a great backdrop.