7 Exciting New Restaurants In Atlanta That Will Make You Want To Dine Out Again
From romantic dates in the clouds to personalized sushi!
Atlanta's rich culinary scene has only gotten better with age. This past year has brought a slew of new restaurants, stylish spaces, thoughtfully curated menus, and intentional concepts to The Big Peach. Visitors and locals alike now have a myriad of options when deciding how they should spend their next meal.
This list highlights the new kids on the block who have kicked off their services with a bang. Whether you're looking for a lively rooftop for sharing a night out with friends, an intimate bookish bar for a romantic escape, or maybe just a quick and satisfying lunch break, there's something for everyone.
Lucian Books and Wine
Price: 💸💸💸
Cuisine: Seasonal Small Plates
Address: 3005 Peachtree Rd. N.E., Suite 300, Atlanta, GA
Why You Need To Go: Thoughtfully curated books pair nicely with their intentional yet expansive wine lists. Seasonal, thoughtful small plates in an elegant yet comfortable ambiance round out the experience. This spot has quickly cemented itself as a staple in the swanky Buckhead neighborhood.
Dirty Rascal
Price: 💸💸💸
Cuisine: Italian
Address: 415 East Paces Ferry Rd. N.E., Atlanta, GA
Why You Need To Go: Located in the stunning new Thompson Hotel in Buckhead, Chef Todd Ginsberg has created a savory safe haven with plentiful Italian-American classic plates.
Lady Ha
Price: 💸
Cuisine: Vietnamese Street Food
Address: 699 Ponce De Leon Ave. N.E., Suite 10, Atlanta, GA
Why You Need To Go: This brand new casual eatery serves mouthwatering phởs and bubble tea in a stylish space. Chef and owner Ha Kieu brings authentic Vietnamese street food, and all the flavor that comes with it to the Atlanta Beltline.
Spaceman
Price: 💸💸
Cuisine: Elevated Eclectic
Address: 3301 Lenox Square Pkwy., N.E., Atlanta, GA
Why You Need To Go: This gorgeous rooftop space offer skyline sips, and an eclectic twist on your favorite classics. It is perfect for a girls night out or a romantic date in the clouds.
MUJŌ
Price: 💸💸
Cuisine: Omakase Sushi
Address: 691 14th St. N.W. Suite C, Atlanta, GA
Why You Need To Go: Edomae-style sushi made with fish flown in from Japan, this intimate sushi restaurant aims to provide an experience nothing short of excellence, rooted in respect and tradition. Rolls are tailored to your personal tastes.
Saint + Council
Price: 💸💸
Cuisine: Focused Farm To Table
Address: 1221 Peachtree St. N.E. Suite 130, Atlanta, GA
Why You Need To Go: This newest addition to Colony Square offers high-quality seasonal plates and expertly crafted cocktails without all the rules of fine dining.
El Valle
Price: 💸💸
Cuisine: Contemporary Mexican
Address: 800 Peachtree St. N.E, Suite F, Atlanta, GA
Why You Need To Go: This brand new spot showcases contemporary Mexican cuisine paired with a thoughtfully curated list of Latin American wines, on top of a plethora of craft cocktail choices.